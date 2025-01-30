Dundee mum with baby left without power in mouldy council flat after flood

A Dundee mum with a baby has been left to live in a mouldy flat by the council after her kitchen flooded.

Rebecca Liddell, 26, and her 10-month-old child Keyler live in a council flat in Balgarthno Road, Charleston.

She moved into the property in July 2024 and said she has encountered anti-social behaviour from neighbours ever since.

The flat above her has flooded seven times in less than a year.

Sunday, she said, saw the worst incident yet.

Rebecca told The Courier: “I could hear water running so I went through to the kitchen and it looked like a tsunami had hit.

“There was water everywhere, the floor was all flooded, and it was like somebody had run the tap and just let it keep on running.”

Council told me it was ‘not that bad’, says Dundee mum

Over the next two days, Rebecca said plumbers visited the flat multiple times and told her she would need a new kitchen.

They said the flood damage had made the property unsafe so Dundee City Council switched off the electricity.

Rebecca claims a council officer visited and told her the damage was “not that bad”.

She said he made her feel like she was “wasting his time”.

He returned with a dehumidifier to plug in and soak up the damp from the kitchen, despite there being no electricity in the flat at the time.

Rebecca had to rely on her family to bring food and do her washing while the power was switched off.

She said she had to clean baby bottles in the bath for almost three days.

Charleston tenant ‘made 150 calls’ about mouldy Charleston flat

Rebecca said Dundee City Council told her they could not afford to fit a new kitchen.

They switched the single mum’s electricity back on and told her to use the dehumidifier to dry the kitchen out.

“The light in the kitchen flickers now,” Rebecca added.

“I’ve made 150 calls to the council and nobody seems to be able to make a decision on what’s next.

“I’ve been left with mould, holes and damp in my kitchen.

“The dehumidifier won’t fix all this.

“I’m a single mum with a 10-month-old baby, who went days without electricity.

“I’ve been told my flat’s not safe by tradesmen who submitted applications to the council for a new kitchen for me.

“All of them have been denied.

“They won’t know if they can afford to fix it until the next budget in April.”

Rebecca attends Dundee and Angus College, where she is studying to become a hairdresser.

She said the recent flood has forced her to take time off her course while the issue is resolved.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We understand the difficult situation the family are dealing with and we are actively engaged with them to resolve all outstanding matters.”