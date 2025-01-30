Dundee mum with baby left without power in mouldy council flat after flood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mum with baby left without power in mouldy council flat after flood

Rebecca Liddell had her electricity cut off after being told her flat was unsafe.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rebecca with her daughter Neyler. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Dundee mum with a baby has been left to live in a mouldy flat by the council after her kitchen flooded.

Rebecca Liddell, 26, and her 10-month-old child Keyler live in a council flat in Balgarthno Road, Charleston.

She moved into the property in July 2024 and said she has encountered anti-social behaviour from neighbours ever since.

The flat above her has flooded seven times in less than a year.

Sunday, she said, saw the worst incident yet.

Rebecca told The Courier: “I could hear water running so I went through to the kitchen and it looked like a tsunami had hit.

“There was water everywhere, the floor was all flooded, and it was like somebody had run the tap and just let it keep on running.”

Council told me it was ‘not that bad’, says Dundee mum

Over the next two days, Rebecca said plumbers visited the flat multiple times and told her she would need a new kitchen.

They said the flood damage had made the property unsafe so Dundee City Council switched off the electricity.

Rebecca claims a council officer visited and told her the damage was “not that bad”.

Brown mould on roof.
Brown mould covers the roof. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
De-humidifier.
Dehumidifier left by the council. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said he made her feel like she was “wasting his time”.

He returned with a dehumidifier to plug in and soak up the damp from the kitchen, despite there being no electricity in the flat at the time.

Rebecca had to rely on her family to bring food and do her washing while the power was switched off.

She said she had to clean baby bottles in the bath for almost three days.

Charleston tenant ‘made 150 calls’ about mouldy Charleston flat

Rebecca said Dundee City Council told her they could not afford to fit a new kitchen.

They switched the single mum’s electricity back on and told her to use the dehumidifier to dry the kitchen out.

“The light in the kitchen flickers now,” Rebecca added.

“I’ve made 150 calls to the council and nobody seems to be able to make a decision on what’s next.

“I’ve been left with mould, holes and damp in my kitchen.

Ruined walls.
The walls are ruined. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flooded kitchen.
The kitchen after the flood. Image: Rebecca Liddell

“The dehumidifier won’t fix all this.

“I’m a single mum with a 10-month-old baby, who went days without electricity.

“I’ve been told my flat’s not safe by tradesmen who submitted applications to the council for a new kitchen for me.

“All of them have been denied.

“They won’t know if they can afford to fix it until the next budget in April.”

Rebecca attends Dundee and Angus College, where she is studying to become a hairdresser.

She said the recent flood has forced her to take time off her course while the issue is resolved.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We understand the difficult situation the family are dealing with and we are actively engaged with them to resolve all outstanding matters.”

