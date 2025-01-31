Stuart Armstrong back in British football as ex-Dundee United favourite seals Vancouver Whitecaps exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Stuart Armstrong back in British football as ex-Dundee United favourite seals Vancouver Whitecaps exit

The Scotland international joined the Whitecaps on a deal until 2026 last September.

By Alan Temple
Stuart Armstrong is on the move again.
Stuart Armstrong is on the move again. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United favourite Stuart Armstrong has joined Sheffield Wednesday from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 32-year-old, who played 150 times for the Tangerines prior to leaving for Celtic in January 2015, could make his Championship debut for the Owls against Luton Town this weekend.

Armstrong made the switch to Canada last September, penning a contract until 2026 and linking up with ex-Tannadice teammate Ryan Gauld. He notched two goals and two assists in 11 outings.

However, Armstrong, who also enjoyed a successful period at Southampton, decided to return to more familiar surroundings after admitting to missing the English game.

Stuart Armstrong on Scotland duty
Stuart Armstrong on Scotland duty. Image: SNS

Armstrong: I missed English game

“I loved my time away in Canada and really enjoyed myself with an amazing group of people,” the 51-times capped Scotland star told Sheffield Wednesday’s official website.

“But I missed the English game a little bit and the opportunity came up with Sheffield Wednesday. I had to do a lot of thinking, but I was grateful for the opportunity and decided to come back.”

Wednesday currently occupy 10th spot in the Championship, just three adrift of the promotion playoff places.

More from Dundee United

Allan Campbell at a packed Wembley for the playoff final
Allan Campbell: The Toulon teen who built his own gym and helped ultimate underdogs…
In Tangerine: Allan Campbell decked out in his new colours
Allan Campbell joins Dundee United on permanent deal as Jim Goodwin explains short-term contract
2
Allan Campbell would bring energy and endeavour to the Dundee United midfield
Allan Campbell to Dundee United transfer latest as one Tannadice midfielder attracts interest across…
Dundee United Owner Mark Ogren, left, and Glenn Middleton
EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton: I've loved my Dundee United century – and I want to…
2
Alan Domeracki has moved from Dundee United to Norwich City in the EFL Championship. Image: SNS
Dundee United reveal 'sizeable sell-on' secured in Alan Domeracki to Norwich City sale
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren during a visit to Scotland last week.
Mark Ogren: 'Dundee United got carried away – and I'm to blame'
Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United
Benjamin Siegrist on the move again as ex-Dundee United No1 lands Serie A switch
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see?
24
Dundee United's Alan Domeracki on the pitch for the Terrors
Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki close to six-figure English Championship switch
7
The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham…

Conversation