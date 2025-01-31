Stuart Armstrong back in British football as ex-Dundee United favourite seals Vancouver Whitecaps exit

Former Dundee United favourite Stuart Armstrong has joined Sheffield Wednesday from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 32-year-old, who played 150 times for the Tangerines prior to leaving for Celtic in January 2015, could make his Championship debut for the Owls against Luton Town this weekend.

Armstrong made the switch to Canada last September, penning a contract until 2026 and linking up with ex-Tannadice teammate Ryan Gauld. He notched two goals and two assists in 11 outings.

However, Armstrong, who also enjoyed a successful period at Southampton, decided to return to more familiar surroundings after admitting to missing the English game.

Armstrong: I missed English game

“I loved my time away in Canada and really enjoyed myself with an amazing group of people,” the 51-times capped Scotland star told Sheffield Wednesday’s official website.

“But I missed the English game a little bit and the opportunity came up with Sheffield Wednesday. I had to do a lot of thinking, but I was grateful for the opportunity and decided to come back.”

Wednesday currently occupy 10th spot in the Championship, just three adrift of the promotion playoff places.