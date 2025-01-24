Dunfermline Athletic make prolific young striker first signing of new era

Dunfermline have made the first signing of their new era with the capture of Connor Young from Edinburgh City.

The Pars are understood to have shelled out a five-figure sum to snap up the in-demand striker now rather than face the prospect of a fight in the summer.

Young has penned a two-and-a-half year deal to become new head coach Michael Tidser’s maiden recruit and could make his debut against Airdrie.

As the first arrival since the takeover completed by James Bord and Evan Sofer last Saturday, it hints at the future transfer policy under the new owners.

The 20-year-old has grabbed widespread attention with prolific form for City in League Two and showcased his talents against the Fifers when the teams met in the Scottish Cup in November.

His injury-time penalty in Dunfermline’s 2-1 victory was his 14th goal of the season and he has since taken his tally to 19 from 28 appearances.

Dunfermline chief executive and chairman David Cook said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to KDM Group East End Park, in what has been a great week for the club following the appointment of Michael Tidser as our head coach and the confirmation of new investment from James Bord and Evan Sofer.

“As our first piece of transfer business since the ownership change, Connor fits the bill as a talented young Scottish player who has excelled in League Two.

‘Excited’

“We are all excited to see how he can continue his development at DAFC.

“Our ambition is to develop talented young Scottish players both via our academy and through intelligent and smart recruitment.”

Young came through the ranks at Hibernian before Rangers spent a five-figure fee and promised a significant sell-on to take the then 17-year-old west.

That move failed to pay off but Young has since been rebuilding his reputation with spells at East Fife on loan, Clyde and City, where he had netted four goals in his last four games in League Two.