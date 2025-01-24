Dunfermline Athletic make prolific young striker first signing of new era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic make prolific young striker first signing of new era

The Pars have spent a five-figure sum to snap up Connor Young from Edinburgh City.

By Iain Collin
Connor Young in action for Edinburgh City against Dunfermline Athletic.
New Dunfermline signing Connor Young (left) in action for Edinburgh City against the Pars. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have made the first signing of their new era with the capture of Connor Young from Edinburgh City.

The Pars are understood to have shelled out a five-figure sum to snap up the in-demand striker now rather than face the prospect of a fight in the summer.

Young has penned a two-and-a-half year deal to become new head coach Michael Tidser’s maiden recruit and could make his debut against Airdrie.

As the first arrival since the takeover completed by James Bord and Evan Sofer last Saturday, it hints at the future transfer policy under the new owners.

Connor Young was a handful for Dunfermline defence in the Scottish Cup victory over Edinburgh City. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The 20-year-old has grabbed widespread attention with prolific form for City in League Two and showcased his talents against the Fifers when the teams met in the Scottish Cup in November.

His injury-time penalty in Dunfermline’s 2-1 victory was his 14th goal of the season and he has since taken his tally to 19 from 28 appearances.

Dunfermline chief executive and chairman David Cook said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to KDM Group East End Park, in what has been a great week for the club following the appointment of Michael Tidser as our head coach and the confirmation of new investment from James Bord and Evan Sofer.

“As our first piece of transfer business since the ownership change, Connor fits the bill as a talented young Scottish player who has excelled in League Two.

‘Excited’

“We are all excited to see how he can continue his development at DAFC.

“Our ambition is to develop talented young Scottish players both via our academy and through intelligent and smart recruitment.”

Young came through the ranks at Hibernian before Rangers spent a five-figure fee and promised a significant sell-on to take the then 17-year-old west.

That move failed to pay off but Young has since been rebuilding his reputation with spells at East Fife on loan, Clyde and City, where he had netted four goals in his last four games in League Two.

