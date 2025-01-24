Sam Dalby to STAY at Dundee United for the rest of the season – as Wrexham table contract offer

Sam Dalby will remain at Dundee United for the rest of the season, the Tannadice outfit have confirmed.

Dalby, 25, has been a smash hit since arriving from the Welsh side, notching 10 goals for the high-flying Terrors.

He is joint top-scorer in the Premiership alongside Celtic’s Kyogo.

While the initial deal was struck for the whole campaign, Wrexham had a standard break-clause this month and, with Dalby enjoying a hot streak, many Arabs were nervous he would be recalled.

However, the deadline for that to happen passed on Friday afternoon and Dalby will remain a United player.

Dalby’s parent club, meanwhile, have tabled an offer to extend his contract, confirming: “Wrexham AFC offered the player a new contract before the winter transfer window opened and that contract remains on the table for the player.”