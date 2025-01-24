Sam Dalby to STAY at Dundee United for the rest of the season – as Wrexham table contract offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Dalby to STAY at Dundee United for the rest of the season – as Wrexham table contract offer

Wrexham have opted against recalling the on-loan front-man.

By Alan Temple
All smiles: Dalby is delighted to be remaining at Tannadice
All smiles: Dalby is delighted to be remaining at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Sam Dalby will remain at Dundee United for the rest of the season, the Tannadice outfit have confirmed.

Dalby, 25, has been a smash hit since arriving from the Welsh side, notching 10 goals for the high-flying Terrors.

He is joint top-scorer in the Premiership alongside Celtic’s Kyogo. 

While the initial deal was struck for the whole campaign, Wrexham had a standard break-clause this month and, with Dalby enjoying a hot streak, many Arabs were nervous he would be recalled.

However, the deadline for that to happen passed on Friday afternoon and Dalby will remain a United player. 

Dalby’s parent club, meanwhile, have tabled an offer to extend his contract, confirming: “Wrexham AFC offered the player a new contract before the winter transfer window opened and that contract remains on the table for the player.”

