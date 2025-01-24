Fife Storm Eowyn in Fife: Pictures and video reveal havoc caused by winds The damage comes amid a red 'danger to life' weather warning, in place until 5pm. A bus shelter toppled and ripped from its base in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson & Gemma Bibby January 24 2025, 5:13pm January 24 2025, 5:13pm Share Storm Eowyn in Fife: Pictures and video reveal havoc caused by winds Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5168997/storm-eowyn-fife-pictures-video-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Storm Eowyn has caused havoc across Fife, with roofs ripped from buildings, trees blown over and roads blocked. Supermarkets and shops closed while all public transport and train services were cancelled. Metal roofing panels were torn from Lindburn Medical Practice in Dunfermline, while a tree was blown over blocking Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath. Power cuts have also left hundreds of homes without power as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the region. The damage comes amid a red “danger to life” weather warning, in place until 5pm. Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn across the Kingdom. A wall was blown down at Newliston Drive in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A worker looks on at a tree fell on an electricity line on Torbain Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A tree has fallen on an electricity line on Torbain Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The roof at Linburn Road Health Centre in Dunfermline is blown off and staff are evacuated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Workers collect the roof debris. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The full extent of the damage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Donibristle Primary School roof was damaged in Storm Eowyn. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson Laxford Road in Glenrothes sees a roof blown off and debris landing on a car during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Storm Eowyn’s fury: A roof torn off and debris crashes onto a car on Laxford Road, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Roof tiles were torn off by powerful winds in Leslie during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tree down in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Storm Eowyn topples tree in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes, blocking paths and roads. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A roof has blown off and landed on a car in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Strong winds bring down a tree in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cycle shelter ripped up during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Shed blown over near the Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews. Section of wall falls at Carnegie Primary in Dunfermline. A tree snaps on Kinnessburn Road, St Andrews. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson Morrisons car park in Kirkcaldy is deserted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The A92 traffic is unusually quiet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy Esplanade deserted during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The waves are building at Kirkcaldy Esplanade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Trains are cancelled across the region. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
