Home News Fife

Storm Eowyn in Fife: Pictures and video reveal havoc caused by winds

The damage comes amid a red 'danger to life' weather warning, in place until 5pm.

A bus shelter toppled and ripped from its base in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A bus shelter toppled and ripped from its base in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson & Gemma Bibby

Storm Eowyn has caused havoc across Fife, with roofs ripped from buildings, trees blown over and roads blocked.

Supermarkets and shops closed while all public transport and train services were cancelled.

Metal roofing panels were torn from Lindburn Medical Practice in Dunfermline, while a tree was blown over blocking Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

Power cuts have also left hundreds of homes without power as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the region.

The damage comes amid a red “danger to life” weather warning, in place until 5pm.

Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn across the Kingdom.

A wall was blown down at Newliston Drive in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A worker looks on at a tree fell on an electricity line on Torbain Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A tree has fallen on an electricity line on Torbain Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The roof at Linburn Road Health Centre in Dunfermline is blown off and staff are evacuated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Workers collect the roof debris.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The full extent of the damage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Donibristle Primary School roof was damaged in Storm Eowyn. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Laxford Road in Glenrothes sees a roof blown off and debris landing on a car during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn’s fury: A roof torn off and debris crashes onto a car on Laxford Road, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Roof tiles were torn off by powerful winds in Leslie during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tree down in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn topples tree in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes, blocking paths and roads. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A roof has blown onto a car in Glenrothes.
A roof has blown off and landed on a car in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Strong winds bring down a tree in Cameron Crescent, Glenrothes during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cycle shelter ripped up during Storm Eowyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shed blown over near the Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews.
Section of wall falls at Carnegie Primary in Dunfermline.
A tree snaps on Kinnessburn Road, St Andrews. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Morrisons car park in Kirkcaldy is deserted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The A92 traffic is unusually quiet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Esplanade deserted during Storm Eowyn.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The waves are building at Kirkcaldy Esplanade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Trains are cancelled across the region. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

