Storm Eowyn in Fife: Pictures and video reveal havoc caused by winds

Storm Eowyn has caused havoc across Fife, with roofs ripped from buildings, trees blown over and roads blocked.

Supermarkets and shops closed while all public transport and train services were cancelled.

Metal roofing panels were torn from Lindburn Medical Practice in Dunfermline, while a tree was blown over blocking Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

Power cuts have also left hundreds of homes without power as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the region.

The damage comes amid a red “danger to life” weather warning, in place until 5pm.

Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn across the Kingdom.