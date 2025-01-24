Video captures Forth Road Bridge swaying as winds of up to 100mph hit Fife

High winds can be seen rocking the Forth Road Bridge in a video taken during Storm Eowyn.

It was posted by BEAR Scotland, which maintains trunk roads and bridges on behalf of Transport Scotland, as winds of up to 100mph battered Fife on Friday.

BEAR South East Trunk Roads as wind gusts of up to 100mph battered Fife on Friday afternoon.

The bridge is closed to all vehicles.

BEAR Scotland wrote on X: “Video shows Forth Road Bridge deck moving in #StormEowyn high winds, as it is designed to do.”

One follower replied: “Engineering at its finest.”

Another said: “Such a fantastic bridge!”

One X user wrote: “I know it’s supposed to do this but YIKES.”

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Queensferry Crossing is only open to cars.

The weather has also forced the closure of the Clackmannanshire and Tay Bridges.

And the Friarton Bridge near Perth remains closed to high-sided vehicles.

Storm Eowyn continues to cause major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

You follow live updates here.