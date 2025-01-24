‘Concerns growing’ for man missing from Glenrothes

There are increasing concerns for a 33-year-old man reported missing from Glenrothes.

Garry Vaughan was last seen at around 8.40am on Thursday.

He was spotted on Carseggie Crescent heading towards Carleton Avenue.

Garry is white, around 5’10ft tall and of a medium build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-coloured cargo trousers and a dark grey tammy style woollen hat.

He was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Sergeant Bernard McGurk said: “It is important that we make sure Garry is safe and well as concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Garry or who knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

They should quote reference number 3609 of January 23.