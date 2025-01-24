‘Concerns growing’ for man missing from Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

‘Concerns growing’ for man missing from Glenrothes

The 33-year-old was reported missing on Thursday morning.

By Finn Nixon Local Democracy Reporter
Garry Vaughan, 33, has been reported missing from Glenrothes.
Garry Vaughan, 33, has been reported missing from Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland

There are increasing concerns for a 33-year-old man reported missing from Glenrothes.

Garry Vaughan was last seen at around 8.40am on Thursday.

He was spotted on Carseggie Crescent heading towards Carleton Avenue.

Garry is white, around 5’10ft tall and of a medium build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-coloured cargo trousers and a dark grey tammy style woollen hat.

He was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Sergeant Bernard McGurk said: “It is important that we make sure Garry is safe and well as concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Garry or who knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

They should quote reference number 3609 of January 23.

More from Fife

The Forth Road Bridge could be seen rocking in the wind during Storm Eowyn. Image: BEAR Scotland
Video captures Forth Road Bridge swaying as winds of up to 100mph hit Fife
A bus shelter toppled and ripped from its base in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn in Fife: Pictures and video reveal havoc caused by winds
Donibristle Primary School in Dalgety Bay has been damaged during Storm Eowyn. Image Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Part of Dalgety Bay school roof 'ripped clean off' during Storm Eowyn
Trains from Dundee and other stations were cancelled on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
More Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains cancelled as Storm Eowyn causes widespread disruption
One woman braving Storm Eowyn in Perth on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn: Latest weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as new snow alert…
10
Glenrothes man Frank McClure wins £25,000 on The Chase
Glenrothes man helps team scoop £75,000 on The Chase
vehicles on the bridge
Tay Road Bridge shut to all vehicles and pedestrians as wind speed reaches 102mph
Metal sheets hanging off the roof of the Dunfermline building during Storm Eowyn
VIDEO: Staff evacuated as roof ripped off Dunfermline health centre during Storm Eowyn
A sign on the Tesco at Dalgety Bay warning of the closure. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Are supermarkets in Tayside, Fife and Stirling open during Storm Eowyn?
James Yule from St Andrews fears his smart meter is faulty
St Andrews pensioner 'ignored' during 16-month battle to have smart meter tested

Conversation