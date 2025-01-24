Storm Eowyn: Perth city centre street shut after roof blows off flats

A road in Perth city centre is closed after part of a roof blew off some flats.

The building on old High Street, opposite the Ace Taxis office, was damaged at around 6.25pm on Friday.

The incident came on a day of chaos as Storm Eowyn brought winds of more than 120mph to Tayside.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene and police arrived to seal off the road between South Methven Street and New Row.

An onlooker said: “I had just stepped into Ormonds bar when I heard a terrific crash.

“I looked outside and part of the roof of this building had come crashing down.

“There is a huge amount of debris there.

“It was some racket and I feel sorry for those affected.”

Chaos on Perth’s old High Street after Storm Eowyn flats damage

Another witness described angry scenes in the area at around 7pm.

People were reportedly upset at being unable to access the flats and taxi office.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.28pm and we are still in attendance at High Street.

“We have two appliances there to make the building safe.

“Police are in attendance for traffic management.”