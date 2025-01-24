Storm Eowyn: Perth city centre street shut after roof blows off flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Eowyn: Perth city centre street shut after roof blows off flats

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

By Stephen Eighteen
Firefighters outside flats on old High Street, Perth.
Firefighters outside the flats on old High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper

A road in Perth city centre is closed after part of a roof blew off some flats.

The building on old High Street, opposite the Ace Taxis office, was damaged at around 6.25pm on Friday.

The incident came on a day of chaos as Storm Eowyn brought winds of more than 120mph to Tayside.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene and police arrived to seal off the road between South Methven Street and New Row.

Debris on old High Street, Perth after roof flew off flats.
Debris on the ground after the incident. Image: Stuart Cowper

An onlooker said: “I had just stepped into Ormonds bar when I heard a terrific crash.

“I looked outside and part of the roof of this building had come crashing down.

“There is a huge amount of debris there.

“It was some racket and I feel sorry for those affected.”

Chaos on Perth’s old High Street after Storm Eowyn flats damage

Another witness described angry scenes in the area at around 7pm.

People were reportedly upset at being unable to access the flats and taxi office.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.28pm and we are still in attendance at High Street.

“We have two appliances there to make the building safe.

“Police are in attendance for traffic management.”

