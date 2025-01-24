Full list of Dundee bin collection changes in Storm Eowyn aftermath

Dundee City Council has re-arranged bin collections following the high winds brought by Storm Eowyn.

The local authority has put alternative arrangements in place for next week after the severe weather cancelled bin collections on Friday.

Re-arranged waste services, which were originally scheduled for Friday, are as follows:

Grey bins used for general waste will be collected on Monday

Any bulky uplifts will be collected on Monday

Blue bins used for paper and cardboard will be collected on Wednesday

Burgundy bin used for metals, plastics and cartons, and food waste collections will be collected on the next scheduled pick-up day

Commercial waste, including recycling, will be collected on the next scheduled pick-up day

Baldovie & Riverside Household Waste Recycling centres will also re-open on Saturday after site inspections have taken place.

The worst of the storm has now passed for Dundee.

However, a yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice from 12am until 11am tomorrow.

The council has advised residents to check their Facebook and X pages for any updates on the status of its buildings.

Several Dundee attractions and leisure centres closed on Friday.