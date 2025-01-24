Full list of Dundee bin collection changes in Storm Eowyn aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Dundee bin collection changes in Storm Eowyn aftermath

Dundee City Council has arranged for more bin collections next week after bin lorries were halted by the severe weather.

By Finn Nixon
Bin collections in Dundee were disrupted by high winds on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council has re-arranged bin collections following the high  winds brought by Storm Eowyn.

The local authority has put alternative arrangements in place for next week after the severe weather cancelled bin collections on Friday.

Re-arranged waste services, which were originally scheduled for Friday, are as follows:

  • Grey bins used for general waste will be collected on Monday
  • Any bulky uplifts will be collected on Monday
  • Blue bins used for paper and cardboard will be collected on Wednesday
  • Burgundy bin used for metals, plastics and cartons, and food waste collections will be collected on the next scheduled pick-up day
  • Commercial waste, including recycling, will be collected on the next scheduled pick-up day

Baldovie & Riverside Household Waste Recycling centres will also re-open on Saturday after site inspections have taken place.

The worst of the storm has now passed for Dundee.

However, a yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice from 12am until 11am tomorrow.

The council has advised residents to check their Facebook and X pages for any updates on the status of its buildings.

Several Dundee attractions and leisure centres closed on Friday. 

Conversation