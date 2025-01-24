Storm Eowyn in Perthshire: Video and photos show damage caused by wild weather

Roads and buildings across Perthshire have felt the wrath of the weather caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Friarton Bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles and the Glenshee to Braemar snow gates are shut due to the conditions.

A driver miraculously escaped unharmed after a tree collapsed onto their car on the B934 Perth Road near Dunning.

The Green’s convenience store had its entire front signage ripped apart by the winds, with firefighters called to help clear the debris.

Trees have also fallen across the region, with Perth’s Isla Road and Auchterarder’s Muirton Road closed due to blockages.

The chaos comes amid an amber warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn in Perthshire.