Storm Eowyn in Perthshire: Video and photos show damage caused by wild weather

The region has been battered by Storm Eowyn.

A tree blocks the road on the B8062 near Auchterarder
A tree has fallen on B8062, in the Shinafoot House area, near Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Roads and buildings across Perthshire have felt the wrath of the weather caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Friarton Bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles and the Glenshee to Braemar snow gates are shut due to the conditions.

A driver miraculously escaped unharmed after a tree collapsed onto their car on the B934 Perth Road near Dunning.

The Green’s convenience store had its entire front signage ripped apart by the winds, with firefighters called to help clear the debris.

Trees have also fallen across the region, with Perth’s Isla Road and Auchterarder’s Muirton Road closed due to blockages.

The chaos comes amid an amber warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn in Perthshire.

A collapsed shed near Dunning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A fallen tree has blocked the road and pinned the power line at Muirton Road, Auchterader. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An empty St John’s Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fallen bins on Atholl Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A damaged planter at Brew & Chew on Perth’s High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The tree fell onto a car in Dunning. Image: Dave Allan
Greens in Kinross has lost all their front signage of the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Workers take to a tree that is down over Isla Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An amber weather warning on the A90 near Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation