Dundee’s trip to Celtic IN DOUBT after Storm Eowyn damage

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Celtic is in doubt after Parkhead suffered damage during Storm Eowyn.

The Dark Blues are due to take on the champions at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

However, severe winds have caused damage up and down the country, including to Celtic Park.

With conditions not due to ease any time soon, a decision on the fixture cannot be made until tomorrow morning.

A Celtic statement read: “Unfortunately today’s severe weather conditions have caused some damage at Celtic Park.

“Our stadium and safety staff are currently unable to fully assess the extent of the damage due to the ongoing extreme conditions.

“In light of this and in order that we communicate fully and openly with our fans, in the interests of supporter safety, we are unable to confirm at this stage whether the match tomorrow between Celtic and Dundee (Jan 25) will be able to proceed.

“Of course, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it does.

“A full assessment and decision will be made as early as possible tomorrow morning (Saturday) and we will update our supporters as soon as we can.

“We thank our supporters sincerely for their understanding.”

