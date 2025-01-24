Dundee’s trip to Celtic IN DOUBT after Storm Eowyn damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s trip to Celtic IN DOUBT after Storm Eowyn damage

The Premiership clash is due to kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron in possession for Dundee at Celtic Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee are due to face Celtic on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Celtic is in doubt after Parkhead suffered damage during Storm Eowyn.

The Dark Blues are due to take on the champions at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

However, severe winds have caused damage up and down the country, including to Celtic Park.

With conditions not due to ease any time soon, a decision on the fixture cannot be made until tomorrow morning.

A Celtic statement read: “Unfortunately today’s severe weather conditions have caused some damage at Celtic Park.

Dundee and Celtic recently played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Our stadium and safety staff are currently unable to fully assess the extent of the damage due to the ongoing extreme conditions.

“In light of this and in order that we communicate fully and openly with our fans, in the interests of supporter safety, we are unable to confirm at this stage whether the match tomorrow between Celtic and Dundee (Jan 25) will be able to proceed.

“Of course, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it does.

“A full assessment and decision will be made as early as possible tomorrow morning (Saturday) and we will update our supporters as soon as we can.

“We thank our supporters sincerely for their understanding.”

Updates on the impact of Storm Eowyn in Courier country can be seen HERE.

Conversation