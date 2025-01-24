Highly-rated Dundee United youngster inks new contract until 2027

Dundee United youngster Sam Cleall-Harding has extended his contract until the summer of 2027.

Cleall-Harding, 18, is considered one of the Tangerines’ brightest defensive prospects, underlining that promise with a superb loan stint at Kelty Hearts during the first half of the campaign.

He was recalled from that spell with the League One outfit in order to be part of Jim Goodwin’s senior group for the remainder of this season, providing back-up for Kevin Holt, Declan Gallagher, Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

And the towering stopper, who is a boyhood United fan, has committed his future to the Terrors.

Cleall-Harding told United’s official website: “I’m delighted to continue the next chapter of my career here. It was an easy decision to keep developing at the club I’ve supported my whole life.

“This is a great environment to learn, with great coaches and lots of experienced players who will help me become a better player.

“It’s been an exciting season so far, having made my senior debut and enjoyed my first loan spell away from Tannadice, and I can’t wait to keep building on these positive steps.”