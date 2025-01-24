JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee clubs blundered by not exploring stadium sharing partnership?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee clubs blundered by not exploring stadium sharing partnership?

Dundee have been working on their new stadium project for a number of years.

Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
By Jim Spence

Tannadice traditionalists are delighted that Dundee United are remaining in their spiritual home, while Dens diehards are cock-a-hoop that Dundee are looking to the future with a state of the art stadium at Camperdown.

However, I hope Dundee and United haven’t missed a trick by not giving much more serious thought to sharing a new ground,

Such is the intensity of rivalry among fans that Dundee managing director John Nelms’ openness to United sharing their proposed new ground was always a non-starter.

Any such proposal for United to move into what will clearly be seen as Dundee’s stadium at Camperdown was never likely to succeed.

I’ve long thought a shared stadium would make sense in a city of this size (a view also privately shared by many folk in the business community), but tradition and tribalism are powerful dividing forces, and each fan base jealously guards their own history.

If it was ever going to happen, it would have had to start as a joint project from the very beginning, rather than at this stage, when United fans would feel like lodgers at their rival’s gaff.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren has assured Arabs he has no intention of sharing Dundee’s proposed new stadium.

Such is the rivalry between supporters that Elon Musk has more chance with his plans to populate Mars than the city rivals to share the home Dundee are currently planning.

Camperdown still has planning hurdles to overcome and, personally, I’d rather have seen any new stadium located in a much more central situation, if such a site could’ve been located.

But Dundee FC’s reasons for the move are sound, with the potential for a regular income-bearing stream from the overall development providing what is unattainable at a refurbished Dens Park.

Mark Ogren, meantime, wants United fans to help enhance their Tannadice experience and will explore further what that means with supporters’ groups.

The Jerry Kerr and Fair Play stands (left) and Shed (right) at Tannadice. Image: SNS

However, while United’s home may not be as badly dilapidated as two sides of Dens are, Tannadice still needs some serious investment.

The Jerry Kerr and Fair Play Stands, and the Shed, are long past their sell-by date in a modern football environment.

Staying in the ancestral home will not be without substantial costs and United need to invest heavily in updating those areas, with safe standing in the Shed one sensible proposal they should contemplate.

I’m as much of a sucker for tradition as the next football fan, but I also accept that football must move with the times.

The Bosman ruling and huge Sky television money have already left smaller countries like Scotland cut adrift from the once prestigious positions we previously occupied.

The big Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs modernised their crumbling stadia and the income they now generate has increased dramatically.

A new joint city stadium, with both clubs involved right from the start, would have made sense and provided a degree of future-proofing, but when tradition and rivalry clash with common sense, there’s only one winner.

Conversation