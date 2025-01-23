EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms remains open to United ground share at new stadium

Dundee FC chief John Nelms says he remains open to a potential ground share with city rivals Dundee United if the club’s Camperdown stadium plans get the green light.

Dee are currently awaiting a council decision on a planning permission in principle application for the 12,500-capacity ground.

The multi-faceted project also includes housing, a hotel, retail space and car parking.

If the application is approved, a separate request would then have to be submitted for full planning permission.

Mr Nelms had hoped a decision would be made by the local authority’s planning committee this month, however the stadium plans were not on the agenda.

The next meeting of the planning committee is scheduled for February 10 and it is unlikely a decision on the development will be made before this date.

Q&A session with business leaders

Last week the Dark Blues managing director discussed the proposals during a Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce question-and-answer session.

The event gave local business leaders the chance to quiz Mr Nelms, Dens technical director Gordon Strachan and the club’s partnership manager Lisa Giove about Camperdown.

He said Dundee United, during the regime that preceded Mark Ogren’s ownership, had been a firm “no” to the possibility of the two clubs sharing a stadium.

Mr Nelms told attendees he would welcome ground-sharing talks with fellow American Mr Ogren.

He also gave fresh details on the status of the planning application, revealing the club are waiting on one final issue with Transport Scotland being resolved.

In the planning in principle application submitted last year, club chiefs admitted the new facility could result in congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

To mitigate this, the Dark Blues want an access road built directly from the A90 into their new stadium complex at Camperdown.

The new junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout.

But the government agency has asked for more time to consider the plans and has liaised with Dee consultants regarding the impact they could have on the trunk road.

During the event, it was also revealed Dundee FC are planning for a museum to be created at the Camperdown stadium complex to “pay homage” to the history of the club.

Mr Nelms, who first discussed the possibility of ground sharing last August, added that the Dark Blues are hopeful a decision from councillors will be made by April.

Event welcomed by local leaders

The Q&A is understood to have been well received by business leaders, with one attendee telling The Courier: “It was an open forum and John was really relaxed about the questions put to him.

“The vision for the stadium is very impressive.”

A spokesperson for Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Mr Nelms and co-owner Tim Keyes to build the Camperdown stadium – added: “We have been extremely pleased with the engagement and positive feedback during these Q&A events.

“It is encouraging to see that football fans and the business community are excited by the proposed plans but also inspired to play an active role in making the vision a reality.”