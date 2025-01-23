New Fife property boom sees buyers turn backs on East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fife property boom sees buyers turn backs on East Neuk

Increased interest in rural areas such as Freuchie and Falkland due to the better value for money and good access to Scotland's big cities.

By Kirsten Johnson
Crail harbour
The East Neuk village of Crail is less appealing to buyers than it once was. Image: Shutterstock.

Inland Fife is experiencing a property price boom as buyers begin to turn their back on the Kingdom’s traditional coastal hotspots in search of better value for money.

St Andrews and the East Neuk, which have long boasted some of Scotland’s highest asking prices, have experienced a marked “slowdown”, according to new figures.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes was ranked 10th in the UK for house price growth last year, according to Rightmove – with an average increase of 6.8% from 2023 to 2024.

Property consultancy Galbraith revealed it has seen increased interest in rural parts of inland and central Fife – such as Freuchie and Falkland – due to the better value for money on offer in these areas and good access to Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Falkland
The historic Fife village of Falkland, which has seen a property boom, offers buyers charm at a lower price. Image: Shutterstock

Dominic Wedderburn, head of residential agency for Galbraith in Fife and Angus, believes an “oversupply” of new homes in and around St Andrews has reduced demand and competition in the area.

The increased rate of Additional Dwelling Supplement – from 6% to 8% – has also had a major impact.

He said: “The more provincial parts of Fife have performed better over the past 12 months than the traditionally more sought-after areas like St Andrews and the East Neuk.

“There is serious interest in rural property in Fife – with strong demand for equestrian properties with land and also good demand across the board for well-presented houses in accessible locations, whether traditional or contemporary homes.

Second home tax ‘starting to bite’

“It seems that the market has cooled recently in St Andrews and the East Neuk, where competition between buyers has always been pronounced.

“There may be something of an over-supply of property in St Andrews currently, due to the flurry of new homes on the outskirts of the town.

“Prices in St Andrews have been so high for so long, this may be a sign of a slight market correction.

“In the East Neuk, the increase in the rate of Additional Dwelling Supplement has had a major impact on those looking for a second home and for investors in buy-to-let or short-term let properties.

“Previously, cottages in the East Neuk were snapped up, often by families from Edinburgh and Glasgow, but property taxes are starting to bite.

“Purchasers are now favouring parts of the region that offer better value for money.”

He added: “Scotland continues to offer excellent value for money compared with many other parts of the UK and Fife in particular offers the benefits of a superb quality of life, good transport links to the main cities of Scotland and a range of different types and styles of property.

“Notwithstanding the impact of property taxes, we expect the market to perform well in 2025, with well-motivated buyers and a good supply of property across the region.”

Huge increases in house prices

Galbraith recently sold a Georgian farmhouse with paddocks, traditional steading and riding arena on the outskirts of Freuchie for £905,000 – an increase of 20.6 per cent from the sale price of £750,000 in 2016.

Ross House in Falkland, described by the agent as “a couthie house in a couthie village”, sold for £355,000 last year – an increase of almost 15% from £310,050 in 2018.

Saddlers House, also in Falkland, was sold by Galbraith in July 2017 for £340,000 and achieved £429,000 – an increase of 26.17 per cent in seven years – when it was sold last summer.

Conversation