Property 4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k This Killin property also comes with a commercial unit. By Lucy Scarlett January 23 2025, 7:00am January 23 2025, 7:00am Share 4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5166603/loch-tay-home-auction-killin/ Copy Link 0 comment The property is on Main Street in Killin. Image: Auction House Scotland A four-bedroom home and bed and breakfast near Loch Tay is going to auction with a guide price of £230,000. The house in Killin has a commercial united included with the property. Craigdarroch House, on Main Street, is considered ideal for those seeking an opportunity to run a guest house. Set across three storeys, the home would be an excellent acquisition for short-term letting, according to Auction House Scotland. Similar businesses in the area can pull in £250 per night. A large commercial unit comes with the property. Image: Auction House Scotland Inside the unit. Image: Auction House Scotland The living room features hardwood flooring. Image: Auction House Scotland It has a country-style kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland A handy utility room. Image: Auction House Scotland The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility area. A quaint conservatory opens onto wood decking that borders a spacious garden. On the first floor, two double bedrooms are fitted with ensuites and on the top level, two more rooms are nestled in. A large commercial unit is attached to the property and is included in the asking price. One of the first-floor bathrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland A spacious bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland A cosy second-floor bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland The decking leads into the garden. Image: Auction House Scotland A light-filled conservatory. Image: Auction House Scotland The home is positioned near the western shores of Loch Tay in the historic village of Killin. It will be going under the hammer on February 6 at the Radisson Red in Glasgow. Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “unique” four-bedroom home has gone up for sale.
Conversation