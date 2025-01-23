4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k

This Killin property also comes with a commercial unit.

By Lucy Scarlett
A bed and breakfast for sale The property is on Main Street in Killin.
The property is on Main Street in Killin. Image: Auction House Scotland

A four-bedroom home and bed and breakfast near Loch Tay is going to auction with a guide price of £230,000.

The house in Killin has a commercial united included with the property.

Craigdarroch House, on Main Street, is considered ideal for those seeking an opportunity to run a guest house.

Set across three storeys, the home would be an excellent acquisition for short-term letting, according to Auction House Scotland.

Similar businesses in the area can pull in £250 per night.

Commercial unit.
A large commercial unit comes with the property. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside the unit.
Inside the unit. Image: Auction House Scotland
Living room.
The living room features hardwood flooring. Image: Auction House Scotland
Kitchen.
It has a country-style kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
Utility room.
A handy utility room. Image: Auction House Scotland

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility area.

A quaint conservatory opens onto wood decking that borders a spacious garden.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms are fitted with ensuites and on the top level, two more rooms are nestled in.

A large commercial unit is attached to the property and is included in the asking price.

Bathroom.
One of the first-floor bathrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
Large bedroom.
A spacious bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland
Bedroom.
A cosy second-floor bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland
Garden.
The decking leads into the garden. Image: Auction House Scotland
Conservatory.
A light-filled conservatory. Image: Auction House Scotland

The home is positioned near the western shores of Loch Tay in the historic village of Killin.

It will be going under the hammer on February 6 at the Radisson Red in Glasgow.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “unique” four-bedroom home has gone up for sale.

