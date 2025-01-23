4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k

A four-bedroom home and bed and breakfast near Loch Tay is going to auction with a guide price of £230,000.

The house in Killin has a commercial united included with the property.

Craigdarroch House, on Main Street, is considered ideal for those seeking an opportunity to run a guest house.

Set across three storeys, the home would be an excellent acquisition for short-term letting, according to Auction House Scotland.

Similar businesses in the area can pull in £250 per night.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility area.

A quaint conservatory opens onto wood decking that borders a spacious garden.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms are fitted with ensuites and on the top level, two more rooms are nestled in.

A large commercial unit is attached to the property and is included in the asking price.

The home is positioned near the western shores of Loch Tay in the historic village of Killin.

It will be going under the hammer on February 6 at the Radisson Red in Glasgow.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “unique” four-bedroom home has gone up for sale.