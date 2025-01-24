The future of Tannadice: Mark Ogren to ask supporters to help fund ‘fan experience’ improvement after Dundee ground-share KO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The future of Tannadice: Mark Ogren to ask supporters to help fund ‘fan experience’ improvement after Dundee ground-share KO

Ogren emphasised that the 'fund' would not be used for the general upkeep of the Tangerines' home.

Mark Ogren, pictured, has been at the helm of United since December 2018
Mark Ogren, pictured, has been at the helm of United since December 2018.
By Alan Temple

Mark Ogren has revealed plans to launch a “Tannadice fund” to bankroll improvements to the “fan experience” at Dundee United’s aging stadium.

Speaking after the Terrors’ AGM on Thursday morning, Ogren confirmed that the Tangerines have “no appetite” to ground-share with city rivals Dundee at their proposed Camperdown Park site.

Instead, Ogren’s emphasis remains on developing their traditional home – and he intends to call upon the “remarkable” support of the club’s fans to help that become a reality.

Ogren underlined that fans will NOT be asked to help with general upkeep of the ground; rather, to work with the United on projects to enhance the experience on match-day and beyond.

Mark Ogren attends a victory over St Mirren earlier this term.
Mark Ogren attends a victory over St Mirren earlier this term.

Further details are expected to be announced in due course, with United chiefs following up on a survey of Arabs in January 2024, as reported by Courier Sport at the time.

‘Tannadice fund’ proposal

“One of the things I want to do is start a Tannadice fund to ring-fence investment for the stadium,” he explained. “I don’t mean the repairs and utilities. I mean for major projects to make the fan experience better.

“We did a survey a year ago and the feedback said people were willing to contribute, or willing to contribute if they knew more.

“So, that’s where we are with it. We will move forward and gather more information to give to people. It wouldn’t be money that filters back into the club and gets lost in the budget.

“It would be entirely separate and ring-fenced for Tannadice.

Mark Ogren, Dundee United owner, at Tannadice Park
Ogren hopes to push forward with plan to improve and modernise Tannadice.

“We want Tannadice to be the biggest, safest and best experience it possibly can be; to be somewhere fans want to come, and for it to be a good environment.”

Ogren: We’ll consider everything

He added: “The support we have received from the fans already, especially going into the Championship, has been truly remarkable. It has been inspiring.”

Asked whether safe standing could be among the proposed improvements to the fan experience, Ogren added: “We’ll consider everything.”

More than 2,000 United fans already financially back the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF), with the group contributing £382,000 to the redevelopment of Foundation Park.

However, the relationship between Ogren and DUSF has been at an impasse of late, albeit with no acrimony on either side.

Ged Bell and Mark Ogren cut the ribbon at Foundation Park
DUSF steering group member Ged Bell and Mark Ogren cut the ribbon of the newly christened Foundation Park in 2023.

Asked whether his plans for Tannadice could be achieved in conjunction with DUSF, Ogren added: “The Tannadice fundraising initiative is something we’d love to partner with them on.

“We have been very open with them and want to hear which way they want to go; what areas they want to help the club.”

Bricks and mortar

Ogren has acknowledged that there may have been previous “miscommunications” regarding what a potential stadium project might entail. The club are set to meet with DUSF next week.

Tannadice Park, Dundee.
What does the future hold for Tannadice?

He continued: “If it is bricks and mortar projects they want to carry on with, then what better bricks and mortar project than Tannadice itself?

“However, I think they felt we were looking for help with general repair and maintenance and that wasn’t our intention. That was never the case, but I obviously didn’t communicate that well enough.

“But we’re keen to have an open dialogue and hopefully land on something that works for both of us.”

Conversation