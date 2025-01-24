The future of Tannadice: Mark Ogren to ask supporters to help fund ‘fan experience’ improvement after Dundee ground-share KO

Mark Ogren has revealed plans to launch a “Tannadice fund” to bankroll improvements to the “fan experience” at Dundee United’s aging stadium.

Speaking after the Terrors’ AGM on Thursday morning, Ogren confirmed that the Tangerines have “no appetite” to ground-share with city rivals Dundee at their proposed Camperdown Park site.

Instead, Ogren’s emphasis remains on developing their traditional home – and he intends to call upon the “remarkable” support of the club’s fans to help that become a reality.

Ogren underlined that fans will NOT be asked to help with general upkeep of the ground; rather, to work with the United on projects to enhance the experience on match-day and beyond.

Further details are expected to be announced in due course, with United chiefs following up on a survey of Arabs in January 2024, as reported by Courier Sport at the time.

‘Tannadice fund’ proposal

“One of the things I want to do is start a Tannadice fund to ring-fence investment for the stadium,” he explained. “I don’t mean the repairs and utilities. I mean for major projects to make the fan experience better.

“We did a survey a year ago and the feedback said people were willing to contribute, or willing to contribute if they knew more.

“So, that’s where we are with it. We will move forward and gather more information to give to people. It wouldn’t be money that filters back into the club and gets lost in the budget.

“It would be entirely separate and ring-fenced for Tannadice.

“We want Tannadice to be the biggest, safest and best experience it possibly can be; to be somewhere fans want to come, and for it to be a good environment.”

Ogren: We’ll consider everything

He added: “The support we have received from the fans already, especially going into the Championship, has been truly remarkable. It has been inspiring.”

Asked whether safe standing could be among the proposed improvements to the fan experience, Ogren added: “We’ll consider everything.”

More than 2,000 United fans already financially back the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF), with the group contributing £382,000 to the redevelopment of Foundation Park.

However, the relationship between Ogren and DUSF has been at an impasse of late, albeit with no acrimony on either side.

Asked whether his plans for Tannadice could be achieved in conjunction with DUSF, Ogren added: “The Tannadice fundraising initiative is something we’d love to partner with them on.

“We have been very open with them and want to hear which way they want to go; what areas they want to help the club.”

Bricks and mortar

Ogren has acknowledged that there may have been previous “miscommunications” regarding what a potential stadium project might entail. The club are set to meet with DUSF next week.

He continued: “If it is bricks and mortar projects they want to carry on with, then what better bricks and mortar project than Tannadice itself?

“However, I think they felt we were looking for help with general repair and maintenance and that wasn’t our intention. That was never the case, but I obviously didn’t communicate that well enough.

“But we’re keen to have an open dialogue and hopefully land on something that works for both of us.”