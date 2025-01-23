Lewis Fiorini: What Dundee United can expect from ex-teammate of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham who shone under future Ajax manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Lewis Fiorini: What Dundee United can expect from ex-teammate of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham who shone under future Ajax manager

Fiorini could make his debut against Rangers.

Lewis Fiorini, left, and Dundee United ace Kai Fotheringham
Fiorini, left, and United ace Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s January transfer window exploded into life on Monday.

With the clock ticking towards an ultimately disappointing Scottish Cup exit against Dundee, the Tangerines swooped to bring Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini to Tannadice on loan from Port Vale and Stockport, respectively.

Paton made an immediate, and bright, cameo from the bench and only a wonderful block by Ethan Ingram stopped him from restoring parity at Dens Park.

However, Fiorini remained an unused substitute and is primed for his debut against Rangers on Sunday.

Lewis Fiorini was a Scotland youth regular.
Fiorini celebrates finding the net at Tannadice. Image: PA Wire

So, what is Fiorini’s story so far – and what can United fans expects from their second winter arrival?

A trophy-laden apprenticeship

Considered a hugely promising talent as he emerged through Manchester City’s Etihad Campus, Fiorini initially represented England.

Lewis Fiorini, right, in action for Manchester City's U/23s.
Fiorini, right, in action for Manchester City’s U/23s. Image: Shutterstock.

He played alongside Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Jamal Musiala for the U/15s before switching allegiances and representing Scotland up to U/21 level.

Fiorini was an English Youth League winner in 2018/19 with City’s U/18s; a side that included Palmer, Morgan Rogers and current Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens.

Among his exploits for Scotland U/21s – three goals in 10 appearances for Scot Gemmill’s Tartan teens – was a well taken strike against Kazakhstan at Tannadice in 2021. Ironically enough, it was teed up by Glenn Middleton (view below).

However, the time came when Fiorini had to put that gold-plated apprenticeship to test in the senior game.

Teaming up with a familiar face in the Netherlands

Arguably Fiorini’s most impressive spell in senior football came with NAC Breda in the Netherlands’ Eerste Divisie.

He racked up 11 goal contribution (six goals, five assists) in 36 games and excelled in a more technical environment than the English lower leagues.

And he played alongside a familiar face to all Arabs.

Lewis Fiorini strutting his stuff for NAC Breda.
Fiorini strutting his stuff for NAC Breda. Image: Shutterstock.

Fiorini lined up in the same NAC side as Mario Bilate 24 times as they finished in the promotion playoffs, just four points behind the automatic promotion places.

He worked under boss Maurice Steijn, who would go on to manage Ajax.

Appleton impact

Fiorini has been signed by the same manager THREE times.

The classy midfielder enjoyed a productive stint under Michael Appleton at Lincoln City, notching six goals and five assists and playing alongside ex-Terrors kid Jamie Robson, the last man to score a winner for the Tangerines against Rangers.

Lewis Fiorini boasted a decent goal and assist contribution at Lincoln City
Fiorini boasted a decent goal and assist contribution at Lincoln City. Image: Shutterstock.

Such was his impact – and Appleton’s regard for his talent – that he subsequently took the player to Blackpool and Charlton, where Fiorini had less productive stints, partly due to injuries.

Appleton previously stated: “He’s a top, top talent and the reality is he’ll play in the Championship. Numerous people have asked me about him over the last couple of months and I’m sure he’ll kick on.”

What he will bring to United – and Goodwin’s selection conundrum

Technically adept and able to intelligently pick up pockets of space, it is hoped Fiorini will bring additional attacking threat to the United side.

Although not a prolific goal-scorer, his record with Lincoln and NAC Breda was solid and he had an eye for the spectacular.

That ability to ping shots in from distance has been lacking in a Tangerines’ side that has carried much of its threat from wide deliveries and set-pieces. Another dimension can only be positive.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
How – and how often – will Jim Goodwin deploy Fiorini? Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

However, it certainly leaves Jim Goodwin with much to ponder.

What does it mean for David Babunksi, who is a similar profile of player? How will the midfield balance work with Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson and Ross Docherty having all impressed previously, and Craig Sibbald returning.

Will Richard Odada head out on loan?

Despite Stockport disappointment – permanent deal not on the cards

Despite playing just 15 times for Stockport County, Fiorini remains a long-term investment for the EFL League One side.

The ambitious outfit paid a six-figure deal to buy Fiorini from Manchester City – tabling a contract until the summer of 2027 – and his base salary (of which United are paying a relatively small percentage) is higher than anything the Tangerines pay.

So, while it is a loan deal that is mutually beneficial for all, United fans shouldn’t hold their breath for this being anything other than a temporary alliance.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
5 hot topics as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Dundee United AGM
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms remains open to United ground share at new stadium
7
Dundee derby penalty
Willie Collum's 'sympathy' for Dundee United defender as he explains VAR penalty call in…
2
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine
Sam Dalby: Wrexham boss refuses to rule out recalling striker from Dundee United
Vicko Sevelj was in the thick of the action for United in Monday night's cup clash. Image: SNS
Vicko Sevelj discusses how Dundee United must respond to Scottish Cup derby heartache
The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
23
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
VIDEO: Dog's reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral
Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day
Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must start matches the way they're finishing them
2
Dundee United United players cut dejected figures at full-time against Dundee
4 Dundee United talking points: If Scottish football is stuck with VAR – use…
20

Conversation