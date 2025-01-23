Lewis Fiorini: What Dundee United can expect from ex-teammate of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham who shone under future Ajax manager

Dundee United’s January transfer window exploded into life on Monday.

With the clock ticking towards an ultimately disappointing Scottish Cup exit against Dundee, the Tangerines swooped to bring Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini to Tannadice on loan from Port Vale and Stockport, respectively.

Paton made an immediate, and bright, cameo from the bench and only a wonderful block by Ethan Ingram stopped him from restoring parity at Dens Park.

However, Fiorini remained an unused substitute and is primed for his debut against Rangers on Sunday.

So, what is Fiorini’s story so far – and what can United fans expects from their second winter arrival?

A trophy-laden apprenticeship

Considered a hugely promising talent as he emerged through Manchester City’s Etihad Campus, Fiorini initially represented England.

He played alongside Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Jamal Musiala for the U/15s before switching allegiances and representing Scotland up to U/21 level.

Fiorini was an English Youth League winner in 2018/19 with City’s U/18s; a side that included Palmer, Morgan Rogers and current Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens.

Among his exploits for Scotland U/21s – three goals in 10 appearances for Scot Gemmill’s Tartan teens – was a well taken strike against Kazakhstan at Tannadice in 2021. Ironically enough, it was teed up by Glenn Middleton (view below).

However, the time came when Fiorini had to put that gold-plated apprenticeship to test in the senior game.

Teaming up with a familiar face in the Netherlands

Arguably Fiorini’s most impressive spell in senior football came with NAC Breda in the Netherlands’ Eerste Divisie.

He racked up 11 goal contribution (six goals, five assists) in 36 games and excelled in a more technical environment than the English lower leagues.

And he played alongside a familiar face to all Arabs.

Fiorini lined up in the same NAC side as Mario Bilate 24 times as they finished in the promotion playoffs, just four points behind the automatic promotion places.

He worked under boss Maurice Steijn, who would go on to manage Ajax.

Appleton impact

Fiorini has been signed by the same manager THREE times.

The classy midfielder enjoyed a productive stint under Michael Appleton at Lincoln City, notching six goals and five assists and playing alongside ex-Terrors kid Jamie Robson, the last man to score a winner for the Tangerines against Rangers.

Such was his impact – and Appleton’s regard for his talent – that he subsequently took the player to Blackpool and Charlton, where Fiorini had less productive stints, partly due to injuries.

Appleton previously stated: “He’s a top, top talent and the reality is he’ll play in the Championship. Numerous people have asked me about him over the last couple of months and I’m sure he’ll kick on.”

What he will bring to United – and Goodwin’s selection conundrum

Technically adept and able to intelligently pick up pockets of space, it is hoped Fiorini will bring additional attacking threat to the United side.

Although not a prolific goal-scorer, his record with Lincoln and NAC Breda was solid and he had an eye for the spectacular.

That ability to ping shots in from distance has been lacking in a Tangerines’ side that has carried much of its threat from wide deliveries and set-pieces. Another dimension can only be positive.

However, it certainly leaves Jim Goodwin with much to ponder.

What does it mean for David Babunksi, who is a similar profile of player? How will the midfield balance work with Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson and Ross Docherty having all impressed previously, and Craig Sibbald returning.

Will Richard Odada head out on loan?

Despite Stockport disappointment – permanent deal not on the cards

Despite playing just 15 times for Stockport County, Fiorini remains a long-term investment for the EFL League One side.

The ambitious outfit paid a six-figure deal to buy Fiorini from Manchester City – tabling a contract until the summer of 2027 – and his base salary (of which United are paying a relatively small percentage) is higher than anything the Tangerines pay.

So, while it is a loan deal that is mutually beneficial for all, United fans shouldn’t hold their breath for this being anything other than a temporary alliance.