How windy does it have to be for Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing to shut?

Disruption is expected to hit both the Tay Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing during Storm Eowyn.

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling from Friday – including a rare red alert.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected to hit the region.

But how windy does it need to be to force the Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing to shut?

We take a look at the restrictions in place on two of the region’s most crucial transport links.

Wind restrictions on Tay Road Bridge

The following restrictions are in place on the Tay Road Bridge when it comes to wind gusts:

45mph: Bridge closed to double-decker buses

Bridge closed to double-decker buses 60mph: Bridge closed to all vehicles except cars and single-decker buses, and the central pedestrian walkway is also closed

Bridge closed to all vehicles except cars and single-decker buses, and the central pedestrian walkway is also closed 80mph: Bridge closed to all vehicles

With gusts of at least 80mph forecast on Friday afternoon during Storm Eowyn, there is a high likelihood the bridge may be forced to close.

Wind restrictions on Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge

The following restrictions are in place on the M90 Queensferry Crossing – the main route across the Forth for cars – and the Forth Road Bridge, which is a public transport link:

65mph: Forth Road Bridge closed to all traffic

Forth Road Bridge closed to all traffic 70mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all high-sided vehicles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motorcycles

Queensferry Crossing closed to all high-sided vehicles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motorcycles 90mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all vehicles except cars and a 30mph speed limit is imposed

Queensferry Crossing closed to all vehicles except cars and a 30mph speed limit is imposed 100mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all traffic

Bear Scotland, the contractor that looks after the Queensferry Crossing, has warned road users to expect disruption on the Forth bridges as well as the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

Wind can also lead to restrictions on the Friarton Bridge in Perth.

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “Storm Eowyn is forecast to bring very strong winds that will mean restrictions on bridges in South East Scotland.

“Drivers of wind susceptible vehicles should pay particular attention to weather warnings and avoid routes with restrictions in place.”

