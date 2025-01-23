How windy does it have to be for Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing to shut?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How windy does it have to be for Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing to shut?

There is likely to be disruption on both bridges during Storm Eowyn.

Storm Eowyn could force the Tay Road Bridge to close. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn could force the Tay Road Bridge to close. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Disruption is expected to hit both the Tay Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing during Storm Eowyn.

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling from Friday – including a rare red alert.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected to hit the region.

Wind speeds across the region at 2pm on Friday
Forecasted wind gusts in Tayside and Fife at 2pm on Friday. Image: Met Office

But how windy does it need to be to force the Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing to shut?

We take a look at the restrictions in place on two of the region’s most crucial transport links.

Wind restrictions on Tay Road Bridge

The following restrictions are in place on the Tay Road Bridge when it comes to wind gusts:

  • 45mph: Bridge closed to double-decker buses
  • 60mph: Bridge closed to all vehicles except cars and single-decker buses, and the central pedestrian walkway is also closed
  • 80mph: Bridge closed to all vehicles

With gusts of at least 80mph forecast on Friday afternoon during Storm Eowyn, there is a high likelihood the bridge may be forced to close.

Wind restrictions on Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge

The following restrictions are in place on the M90 Queensferry Crossing – the main route across the Forth for cars – and the Forth Road Bridge, which is a public transport link:

  • 65mph: Forth Road Bridge closed to all traffic
  • 70mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all high-sided vehicles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motorcycles
  • 90mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all vehicles except cars and a 30mph speed limit is imposed
  • 100mph: Queensferry Crossing closed to all traffic
The Queensferry Crossing will close when winds hit 100mph.
The Queensferry Crossing will close if winds hit 100mph. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

Bear Scotland, the contractor that looks after the Queensferry Crossing, has warned road users to expect disruption on the Forth bridges as well as the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

Wind can also lead to restrictions on the Friarton Bridge in Perth.

David Bishop, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “Storm Eowyn is forecast to bring very strong winds that will mean restrictions on bridges in South East Scotland.

“Drivers of wind susceptible vehicles should pay particular attention to weather warnings and avoid routes with restrictions in place.”

