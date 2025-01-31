Dunfermline Athletic hoping for busy day of transfers as Michael Tidser eyes hat-trick of new signings

Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser is hopeful of a busy day of transfer dealings ahead of Saturday’s Fife derby clash with rivals Raith Rovers.

The East End Park boss has indicated he is working on ‘two or three’ moves that it is hoped will go through in time for the weekend encounter.

The Pars have an interest in Rangers winger Archie Stevens and Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

And, according to Tidser, there could be another as he freshens up the squad he inherited from James McPake.

“We’re still trying. We’re speaking to two or three,” said the Fifers manager, who made Edinburgh City striker Connor Young his first signing on Friday.

“There’s been plenty of phone calls, but these things sometimes take a wee bit of time.

“But we’re certainly trying our hardest to add to the group and supplement what we’ve already got.

“It’s the business end of the season. You need as many players as fit as possible and challenging and raring to go.”

Dunfermline have also been linked with Cordoba striker Jude Soonsup-Bell and St Johnstone defender Aaron Essels but are expected to look elsewhere for further additions.

‘The right ones’

Both Young, 20, and the other players linked are at the start of their careers, but Tidser insists that youthfulness needs to be balanced with more experience.

Whatever the age bracket, the new recruits will all have one thing in common.

“We definitely need players that can fit my style,” he added. “Because there’s no point in bringing in somebody who’s not going to suit the way I play. That’s not fair on whoever it is.

“We’re not just plucking anybody. We’re trying to look at the right ones, with the right pedigree, the ones that are hungry.

“You need to be very careful when there’s too many young lads. But I do like the energy that they bring, and the willingness to learn.”

A flurry of signings would definitely give Dunfermline a pick-me-up going into the meeting with Raith.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away to Airdrie was a setback following Tidser’s debut win over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

However, he remains confident the players he does have at his disposal are learning his new approach all the time.

“There’s loads of ability in the group, there’s loads of quality,” he said. ”It’s fine margins.”