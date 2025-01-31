Dunfermline Athletic hoping for busy day of transfers as Michael Tidser eyes hat-trick of new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic hoping for busy day of transfers as Michael Tidser eyes hat-trick of new signings

The Pars could have new faces in place for Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser is hoping to strengthen his squad. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser is hopeful of a busy day of transfer dealings ahead of Saturday’s Fife derby clash with rivals Raith Rovers.

The East End Park boss has indicated he is working on ‘two or three’ moves that it is hoped will go through in time for the weekend encounter.

The Pars have an interest in Rangers winger Archie Stevens and Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

And, according to Tidser, there could be another as he freshens up the squad he inherited from James McPake.

Pars signing Connor Young pictured in the goalmouth at East End Park.
Connor Young was Michael Tidser’s first signing as Dunfermline boss. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We’re still trying. We’re speaking to two or three,” said the Fifers manager, who made Edinburgh City striker Connor Young his first signing on Friday.

“There’s been plenty of phone calls, but these things sometimes take a wee bit of time.

“But we’re certainly trying our hardest to add to the group and supplement what we’ve already got.

“It’s the business end of the season. You need as many players as fit as possible and challenging and raring to go.”

Dunfermline have also been linked with Cordoba striker Jude Soonsup-Bell and St Johnstone defender Aaron Essels but are expected to look elsewhere for further additions.

‘The right ones’

Both Young, 20, and the other players linked are at the start of their careers, but Tidser insists that youthfulness needs to be balanced with more experience.

Whatever the age bracket, the new recruits will all have one thing in common.

“We definitely need players that can fit my style,” he added. “Because there’s no point in bringing in somebody who’s not going to suit the way I play. That’s not fair on whoever it is.

“We’re not just plucking anybody. We’re trying to look at the right ones, with the right pedigree, the ones that are hungry.

“You need to be very careful when there’s too many young lads. But I do like the energy that they bring, and the willingness to learn.”

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action during last season's loan spell at Inverness Caley Thistle.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action during last season’s loan spell at Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

A flurry of signings would definitely give Dunfermline a pick-me-up going into the meeting with Raith.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away to Airdrie was a setback following Tidser’s debut win over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

However, he remains confident the players he does have at his disposal are learning his new approach all the time.

“There’s loads of ability in the group, there’s loads of quality,” he said. ”It’s fine margins.”

