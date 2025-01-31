Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe

Simon Ferguson ranted at his victim and called him a disablist slur during the shocking outburst in St Colme Crescent, Aberdour.

By Jamie McKenzie
Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A man has been urged to write a letter of apology to his neighbour after brandishing a garden hoe and threatening to slit his throat.

Simon Ferguson ranted at his victim and called him a disablist slur during the shocking outburst in St Colme Crescent, Aberdour.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 54-year-old’s verbal onslaught began when two scrap metal collectors arrived at the nearby home of a resident who had recently died.

The incident spiralled out of control and ended with 54-year-old Ferguson making threats to police officers.

At one point, his son told cops they would not be speaking to his father because he “did not like” female officers.

‘Absolutely mortified’

Ferguson returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, having an offensive weapon, acting in a racially aggravated manner, and resisting police arrest.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “What an absolutely shocking way for someone, who appears to be respectable, to behave towards a neighbour.

“I hope you are absolutely mortified and ashamed of your conduct”.

Simon Ferguson. Image: DCT Media

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court that around 11am on November 24 last year, a van collecting scrap metal arrived in the street and males within the vehicle began looking at a skip in the garden of a property.

A neighbour knew the occupant had recently died and approached the two males to explain this.

As the pair went back to the van, Ferguson came out of his home and began shouting and swearing at them.

The fiscal said the neighbour then approached Ferguson to explain what had gone on with the two men and this “enraged” Ferguson, who became abusive towards him.

Wielded hoe above his head

Ms Pennycook continued: “Mr Ferguson was in possession of a garden hoe and began wielding it above his head.

“Neighbours heard the commotion and came out onto the street and tried to calm the situation down”.

Ferguson continued to shout and swear, calling people “f***ing c***s”.

As Ferguson moved closer to his neighbour, others had to pull the man back to avoid him being hit.

Police were contacted and, on hearing this, Ferguson shouted: “Report me all you want, b****, I don’t give a f***, you want to be careful as he is stalking your f***ing kids”.

Ferguson then called his neighbour a “nosy old c***”.

Doesn’t like female police

While waiting for police, Ferguson’s son arrived and tried to get his father off the street.

Two female police officers then arrived and approached Ferguson and his son.

His son stated police would “not be speaking” to Ferguson because his father “did not like female officers,” the fiscal said.

Ferguson then told police: “I will give you three seconds to decide to arrest me and, if not, you can f*** off”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Officers tried to engage with Ferguson but he refused and stated: “You think you are taking me way. I will f***ing take you. It’s you or her”.

The fiscal said Ferguson said this while pointing at the two officers.

Police then tried to apply handcuffs to Ferguson, but he struggled violently and continued to make threats.

More police were called to assist and, while getting Ferguson into the back of a police van, he shouted: “You f***ing c***s, I will f***ing do you”.

As police tried to speak with Ferguson, he shouted over them towards his neighbour: “I will f***ing slit your throat, you f***ing English sp**tic”.

Letter of apology

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Ferguson, who is married, explained he had been quite close to the neighbour who had died and was aware items in the skip were possessions of theirs.

The solicitor said her client is regretful and ashamed of his behaviour that day.

She stressed he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Ms Westwood said Ferguson would be suitable for unpaid work up to four hours a day with “light duties” due to a medical issue.

Sheriff Duff sentenced Ferguson to 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 hours due to his early plea.

The sheriff added: “It will go a significant way towards neighbour relations if you were to write a letter of apology to (his neighbour) because I don’t think he did anything to deserve the way you behaved towards him”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Neil Rodgers was placed on the sex offenders register.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Sabotaging the family unit
Kyle McLachlan. Image: DCT Media
Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot
Laurie Brown admitted abducting the woman at a house in Dundee. Image: Facebook
Drug dealer held pregnant woman captive in Dundee house for nearly 12 hours
Cameron MacDonald at Perth Sheriff Court
Couple suffered horrific injuries in crash with 'tired' driver in Perthshire
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Stupidity with an AK47