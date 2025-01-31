Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe

A man has been urged to write a letter of apology to his neighbour after brandishing a garden hoe and threatening to slit his throat.

Simon Ferguson ranted at his victim and called him a disablist slur during the shocking outburst in St Colme Crescent, Aberdour.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 54-year-old’s verbal onslaught began when two scrap metal collectors arrived at the nearby home of a resident who had recently died.

The incident spiralled out of control and ended with 54-year-old Ferguson making threats to police officers.

At one point, his son told cops they would not be speaking to his father because he “did not like” female officers.

‘Absolutely mortified’

Ferguson returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, having an offensive weapon, acting in a racially aggravated manner, and resisting police arrest.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “What an absolutely shocking way for someone, who appears to be respectable, to behave towards a neighbour.

“I hope you are absolutely mortified and ashamed of your conduct”.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court that around 11am on November 24 last year, a van collecting scrap metal arrived in the street and males within the vehicle began looking at a skip in the garden of a property.

A neighbour knew the occupant had recently died and approached the two males to explain this.

As the pair went back to the van, Ferguson came out of his home and began shouting and swearing at them.

The fiscal said the neighbour then approached Ferguson to explain what had gone on with the two men and this “enraged” Ferguson, who became abusive towards him.

Wielded hoe above his head

Ms Pennycook continued: “Mr Ferguson was in possession of a garden hoe and began wielding it above his head.

“Neighbours heard the commotion and came out onto the street and tried to calm the situation down”.

Ferguson continued to shout and swear, calling people “f***ing c***s”.

As Ferguson moved closer to his neighbour, others had to pull the man back to avoid him being hit.

Police were contacted and, on hearing this, Ferguson shouted: “Report me all you want, b****, I don’t give a f***, you want to be careful as he is stalking your f***ing kids”.

Ferguson then called his neighbour a “nosy old c***”.

Doesn’t like female police

While waiting for police, Ferguson’s son arrived and tried to get his father off the street.

Two female police officers then arrived and approached Ferguson and his son.

His son stated police would “not be speaking” to Ferguson because his father “did not like female officers,” the fiscal said.

Ferguson then told police: “I will give you three seconds to decide to arrest me and, if not, you can f*** off”.

Officers tried to engage with Ferguson but he refused and stated: “You think you are taking me way. I will f***ing take you. It’s you or her”.

The fiscal said Ferguson said this while pointing at the two officers.

Police then tried to apply handcuffs to Ferguson, but he struggled violently and continued to make threats.

More police were called to assist and, while getting Ferguson into the back of a police van, he shouted: “You f***ing c***s, I will f***ing do you”.

As police tried to speak with Ferguson, he shouted over them towards his neighbour: “I will f***ing slit your throat, you f***ing English sp**tic”.

Letter of apology

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Ferguson, who is married, explained he had been quite close to the neighbour who had died and was aware items in the skip were possessions of theirs.

The solicitor said her client is regretful and ashamed of his behaviour that day.

She stressed he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Ms Westwood said Ferguson would be suitable for unpaid work up to four hours a day with “light duties” due to a medical issue.

Sheriff Duff sentenced Ferguson to 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 hours due to his early plea.

The sheriff added: “It will go a significant way towards neighbour relations if you were to write a letter of apology to (his neighbour) because I don’t think he did anything to deserve the way you behaved towards him”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.