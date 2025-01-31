Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival

White Lies and Fife singer Cammy Barnes will also play at the Slessor Gardens event.

By Andrew Robson
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig. Image: Liz Hobbs Group

A new music festival headlined by Ocean Colour Scene is set to take place at Dundee Waterfront this summer.

Slessor Gardens will play host to Discovery Festival in July.

Scots rockers The Fratellis – best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger – will also perform.

Indie band White Lies and Fife singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes are also on the bill.

The event will be held on July 25 – the day before 80s Calling! is held at the same venue.

A spokesperson for organiser Liz Hobbs Group said: “We’re delighted to announce another night of incredible music at Dundee, Slessor Gardens.

Fife singer Cammy Barnes.
Fife singer Cammy Barnes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Fratellis will also take to the stage in Dundee
The Fratellis will also take to the stage. Image: Liz Hobbs Group

“We are certain this is going to be a great evening with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who can’t wait to sing along to some incredible indie classics.

“We can’t wait for Dundee to enjoy a fantastic weekend of music.”

General tickets are priced at £55 plus booking fee and will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 7.

The Courier has taken a look at other big events taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025.

Conversation