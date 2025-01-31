Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival

A new music festival headlined by Ocean Colour Scene is set to take place at Dundee Waterfront this summer.

Slessor Gardens will play host to Discovery Festival in July.

Scots rockers The Fratellis – best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger – will also perform.

Indie band White Lies and Fife singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes are also on the bill.

The event will be held on July 25 – the day before 80s Calling! is held at the same venue.

A spokesperson for organiser Liz Hobbs Group said: “We’re delighted to announce another night of incredible music at Dundee, Slessor Gardens.

“We are certain this is going to be a great evening with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who can’t wait to sing along to some incredible indie classics.

“We can’t wait for Dundee to enjoy a fantastic weekend of music.”

General tickets are priced at £55 plus booking fee and will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 7.

The Courier has taken a look at other big events taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025.