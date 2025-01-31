3 teens charged after boy, 14, hospitalised in Cowdenbeath ‘attack’

Three teens have been charged after a 14-year-old boy was hospitalised following an alleged Cowdenbeath attack.

Officers were called to High Street, near the Morrisons supermarket, at around 8pm on Thursday.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

The nature of his injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Thursday, police were called to the High Street area of Cowdenbeath, following the assault of a 14-year-old boy.

“He was treated for his injuries at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Three boys – aged 14, 14 and 15 – have been charged in connection with the assault and officers are continuing to follow further positive lines of inquiry.

“Reports will be submitted to youth justice management in due course.”