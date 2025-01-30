Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone striker’s move to Belgium COLLAPSES as Simo Valakari explains St Mirren omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone striker’s move to Belgium COLLAPSES as Simo Valakari explains St Mirren omission

Saints accepted a bid of nearly £200,000 earlier this week.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka grimaces during a game for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Benji Kimpioka hasn't yet secured a move away from St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka’s £200k move to Belgium has collapsed.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven, managed by former Sunderland boss, Chris Coleman, have decided to walk away from the transfer, according to Simo Valakari.

A deal between the two clubs was agreed earlier this week but talks between player, agent and Coleman broke down.

Perth head coach, Valakari, confirmed Kimpioka, whose deal runs out in the summer, is still a Saints player.

But he won’t be included in the match-day squad for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

“The bid from the Belgium club has been accepted by the club but I think the personal terms were not agreed so I think the deal is off,” said Valakari.

“He has not been training all this week.

“It’s not fair for the other players, not fair for the club and not fair for Benji to try it.

“So, we will see over the weekend what is happening.

“There is always the possibility of something else.

“Benji holds all the cards at the moment because he can also sign a pre-contract too and walk out in the summer.

“Only Benji knows.

St Johnstone forward Benji Kimpioka listening on his headphones before a game.
Benji Kimpioka could still be leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I have other players who are with us to concentrate on this match.

“I have not been wanting the distraction.

“I made a very early decision early in the week to leave him out, so I am not dealing in ifs and buts.”

Valakari revealed that if a suitable bid comes in for Kimpioka and the former Sunderland striker leaves, he will seek to sign a replacement.

“If Benji goes, we will still need some attacking minded players,” said the Finn.

“We have a plan and we work on this plan. We are working very hard to strengthen.”

Jack Sanders farewell

There have been no hiccups as far as Jack Sanders’ transfer to MK Dons is concerned.

“He came in this morning to say ‘goodbye’ to the players, staff and club,” Valakari reported.

“We have accepted everything. I believe it’s all clear.

“Jack very much wanted to be here and fight for our cause – he was playing a lot of games.

“Then the interest came and this interest, in Jack’s opinion, was too good to turn down financially and for family reasons.

Jack Sanders applauding the St Johnstone fans after a game against Hibs.
Jack Sanders has joined MK Dons. Image: SNS.

“From that point on, he wanted to see the options. As a club, we then started to negotiate for the best solution for us.

“I would have liked to keep Jack. We could have worked with him and improved together but we get a reasonable fee, we are all happy with that – and he gets his opportunity.”

Saints are in the market for another centre-back now that Sanders has left.

Ideally, they’ll find someone before Saturday’s game because it’s by no means certain that Daniel Balodis will have his work permit by then.

“It will be close with the work permit but let’s see,” said Valakari, who intimated that the likelihood of Andre Raymond moving to Russia has receded. “There’s a chance.”

Money coming in

Even if Kimpioka isn’t sold before Monday’s deadline, Saints will bank over £300,000 from selling Sanders and youngster, Brodie Dair.

On the possibility of that changing their end of window strategy, Valakari said: “In the last couple of days things can happen but we were not preparing for or looking at players with a transfer fee.

“We were not closely targeting those players under contract.

Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“But maybe now if we can’t find anything that we’ve been looking at, we will start exploring something.

“Our first target is that we fight for our survival with everything we have.

“But at the same time we are building the club for the long term as well.”

