Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone striker’s move to Belgium COLLAPSES as Simo Valakari explains St Mirren omission

Benji Kimpioka’s £200k move to Belgium has collapsed.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven, managed by former Sunderland boss, Chris Coleman, have decided to walk away from the transfer, according to Simo Valakari.

A deal between the two clubs was agreed earlier this week but talks between player, agent and Coleman broke down.

Perth head coach, Valakari, confirmed Kimpioka, whose deal runs out in the summer, is still a Saints player.

But he won’t be included in the match-day squad for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

“The bid from the Belgium club has been accepted by the club but I think the personal terms were not agreed so I think the deal is off,” said Valakari.

“He has not been training all this week.

“It’s not fair for the other players, not fair for the club and not fair for Benji to try it.

“So, we will see over the weekend what is happening.

“There is always the possibility of something else.

“Benji holds all the cards at the moment because he can also sign a pre-contract too and walk out in the summer.

“Only Benji knows.

“I have other players who are with us to concentrate on this match.

“I have not been wanting the distraction.

“I made a very early decision early in the week to leave him out, so I am not dealing in ifs and buts.”

Valakari revealed that if a suitable bid comes in for Kimpioka and the former Sunderland striker leaves, he will seek to sign a replacement.

“If Benji goes, we will still need some attacking minded players,” said the Finn.

“We have a plan and we work on this plan. We are working very hard to strengthen.”

Jack Sanders farewell

There have been no hiccups as far as Jack Sanders’ transfer to MK Dons is concerned.

“He came in this morning to say ‘goodbye’ to the players, staff and club,” Valakari reported.

“We have accepted everything. I believe it’s all clear.

“Jack very much wanted to be here and fight for our cause – he was playing a lot of games.

“Then the interest came and this interest, in Jack’s opinion, was too good to turn down financially and for family reasons.

“From that point on, he wanted to see the options. As a club, we then started to negotiate for the best solution for us.

“I would have liked to keep Jack. We could have worked with him and improved together but we get a reasonable fee, we are all happy with that – and he gets his opportunity.”

Saints are in the market for another centre-back now that Sanders has left.

Ideally, they’ll find someone before Saturday’s game because it’s by no means certain that Daniel Balodis will have his work permit by then.

“It will be close with the work permit but let’s see,” said Valakari, who intimated that the likelihood of Andre Raymond moving to Russia has receded. “There’s a chance.”

Money coming in

Even if Kimpioka isn’t sold before Monday’s deadline, Saints will bank over £300,000 from selling Sanders and youngster, Brodie Dair.

On the possibility of that changing their end of window strategy, Valakari said: “In the last couple of days things can happen but we were not preparing for or looking at players with a transfer fee.

“We were not closely targeting those players under contract.

“But maybe now if we can’t find anything that we’ve been looking at, we will start exploring something.

“Our first target is that we fight for our survival with everything we have.

“But at the same time we are building the club for the long term as well.”