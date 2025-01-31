Broughty Ferry bar manager shakes things up at award-winning Bruach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Broughty Ferry bar manager shakes things up at award-winning Bruach

From student to award-winning bar manager, Jake Taylor puts Bruach bar and restaurant on the map with his boundary-pushing cocktail creations.

Bruach bar manager, Jake Taylor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bruach bar manager, Jake Taylor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At just 25 years old, Jake Taylor has already made a significant mark in the hospitality industry.

As the bar manager of Bruach, a chic bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry, Jake’s name is becoming synonymous with creativity, leadership, and award-winning cocktails.

One of the highlights of his career came in 2024, when Bruach clinched the prestigious Molson Coors Award for Best Independent Bar in the East.

Jake Taylor has a passion for cocktails. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Competing against renowned Edinburgh cocktail bars, Jake admits, “I was really shocked to win. It was such a proud moment for me and the team.”

Jake prefers earning to studying

Jake’s story begins in Fife, where he grew up before moving to Glasgow for university. “Uni just wasn’t for me,” he shares candidly.

“I loved working and earning my way more than studying. I ended up dropping out and working in a music venue, but when that shut down, I decided to move back to Dundee, where many of my friends were.”

Bruach is a popular spot in Broughty Ferry for food and cocktails. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In September 2020, at the tail end of the COVID-19 lockdown, Jake joined Bruach’s team with minimal cocktail experience.

“I started out just wanting to learn. I hadn’t made cocktails before but was lucky enough to get the job,” he recalls.

Climbing the ranks

Jake’s passion and work ethic quickly became apparent. Within six months, he earned a promotion to bar supervisor, and by 2022, he had taken on the role of bar manager.

“Most of what I know about cocktails, I learned on the job or taught myself,” he says.

Jake likes to add a bit of flair to the drinks. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I spent a lot of time reading books and watching YouTube videos. At first, it was basic stuff – how to make a French Martini – but the I was exploring techniques like using liquid nitrogen and creating homemade liqueurs.”

Jake’s innovative approach has brought new life to Bruach’s menu.

The cocktail menu includes many traditional mixes but they also offer seasonal specials. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

From his seasonal cocktail specials to unique creations like a rhubarb and custard fizz, his drinks are as imaginative as they are delicious.

“I love the creative side. You can stick to tradition, or you can set fire to oranges,” he says.

The award-winning moment

Winning the Molson Coors Award in 2024 was a dream come true for Jake and his team.

The recognition was a testament to their hard work, especially given the stiff competition from high-profile bars in Edinburgh.

It was a proud moment when the team won the Best Independent Bar in the East award. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It was an incredible feeling,” Jake beams. “I saw we weren’t on the runners up list and thought ‘oh well’.

“And then they said ‘And the winner is Bruach!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

A community hub with flair

Bruach, in the centre of Broughty Ferry, isn’t just a cocktail bar – it’s a place where locals gather for good food, great drinks, and warm company.

With their popular Sunday roasts and quiz night, they are busy most days of the week.

And Jake ensures the bar caters to a range of tastes.

Jake taught himself the tricks to making exciting and innovative cocktails. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Some people come in wanting a classic Pina Colada, while others are after something adventurous, like a Naked and Famous. We make sure we can do it all.”

The bar’s ever-changing seasonal specials keep the menu fresh and exciting.

“Our spring and summer drinks are more floral and tropical, while autumn and winter are cosy and warming,” Jake explains. “But we always keep a few crowd favourites on the menu year-round.”

Setting ambitions

As Jake continues to excel at Bruach, he has his sights set on future ambitions.

“One day, I’d love to have my own place, but that’s a long way off,” he admits.

“Right now, I’m focused on learning as much as I can and entering cocktail competitions..”

Bar manager Jake Taylor at Bruach, Brought Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jake is also keen to use his talent as a springboard for travel.

“I follow bartenders who are now doing guest shifts in Shanghai or creating signature cocktails for exclusive bars. It’s inspiring to see where this career can take you.”

Under Jake’s leadership, Bruach has become known as a destination for high-quality cocktails and exceptional service.

“It’s all about the quality of the cocktail,” he says. “Whether someone orders a drink from the menu or asks for something bespoke, we aim to impress every time.”

More from Food & Drink

Proprietor Pauline Russell and customer Louise Cramb enjoy a couple of cocktails newly opened Tayview Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Newly opened Tayview Bar delivers a fresh spin on pub dining in Newburgh
The Yeoman pub in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Dunfermline pub's apology to customers as it seeks fourth chef in four months
Fillet steak and whisky sauce at Don Padrino in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mafia-inspired steakhouse with a big heart hits Dundee
CR0051630, Katy Gordon, Abernethy. The Nook Food Review. Picture Shows: The Nook in Abernethy, Korean BBQ Hotdog with fries . Friday 17th January 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What was the verdict on new Abernethy lunch spot The Nook?
Oshibori restaurant in Dundee
The 6 most romantic restaurants in Dundee for date night
New owners Karol Pruszak (R) and chef Dominik Kalinowski outside The Bulldog Frog in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who are the new owners of Perth's Bulldog Frog café - and how is…
The romantic Dundee restaurant, Malmaison Bar & Grill offers a range of dishes, such as the fillet steak.
11 romantic Dundee restaurants you'll love this Valentines Day
Delicious breakfasts at MAC Café in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café
3
Where is your favourite fish and chips?
5 of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and West Fife
The Red Herring is Bridge of Allan's newest eatery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is the food like at new Bridge of Allan restaurant The Red Herring?

Conversation