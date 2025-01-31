Broughty Ferry bar manager shakes things up at award-winning Bruach

At just 25 years old, Jake Taylor has already made a significant mark in the hospitality industry.

As the bar manager of Bruach, a chic bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry, Jake’s name is becoming synonymous with creativity, leadership, and award-winning cocktails.

One of the highlights of his career came in 2024, when Bruach clinched the prestigious Molson Coors Award for Best Independent Bar in the East.

Competing against renowned Edinburgh cocktail bars, Jake admits, “I was really shocked to win. It was such a proud moment for me and the team.”

Jake prefers earning to studying

Jake’s story begins in Fife, where he grew up before moving to Glasgow for university. “Uni just wasn’t for me,” he shares candidly.

“I loved working and earning my way more than studying. I ended up dropping out and working in a music venue, but when that shut down, I decided to move back to Dundee, where many of my friends were.”

In September 2020, at the tail end of the COVID-19 lockdown, Jake joined Bruach’s team with minimal cocktail experience.

“I started out just wanting to learn. I hadn’t made cocktails before but was lucky enough to get the job,” he recalls.

Climbing the ranks

Jake’s passion and work ethic quickly became apparent. Within six months, he earned a promotion to bar supervisor, and by 2022, he had taken on the role of bar manager.

“Most of what I know about cocktails, I learned on the job or taught myself,” he says.

“I spent a lot of time reading books and watching YouTube videos. At first, it was basic stuff – how to make a French Martini – but the I was exploring techniques like using liquid nitrogen and creating homemade liqueurs.”

Jake’s innovative approach has brought new life to Bruach’s menu.

From his seasonal cocktail specials to unique creations like a rhubarb and custard fizz, his drinks are as imaginative as they are delicious.

“I love the creative side. You can stick to tradition, or you can set fire to oranges,” he says.

The award-winning moment

Winning the Molson Coors Award in 2024 was a dream come true for Jake and his team.

The recognition was a testament to their hard work, especially given the stiff competition from high-profile bars in Edinburgh.

“It was an incredible feeling,” Jake beams. “I saw we weren’t on the runners up list and thought ‘oh well’.

“And then they said ‘And the winner is Bruach!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

A community hub with flair

Bruach, in the centre of Broughty Ferry, isn’t just a cocktail bar – it’s a place where locals gather for good food, great drinks, and warm company.

With their popular Sunday roasts and quiz night, they are busy most days of the week.

And Jake ensures the bar caters to a range of tastes.

“Some people come in wanting a classic Pina Colada, while others are after something adventurous, like a Naked and Famous. We make sure we can do it all.”

The bar’s ever-changing seasonal specials keep the menu fresh and exciting.

“Our spring and summer drinks are more floral and tropical, while autumn and winter are cosy and warming,” Jake explains. “But we always keep a few crowd favourites on the menu year-round.”

Setting ambitions

As Jake continues to excel at Bruach, he has his sights set on future ambitions.

“One day, I’d love to have my own place, but that’s a long way off,” he admits.

“Right now, I’m focused on learning as much as I can and entering cocktail competitions..”

Jake is also keen to use his talent as a springboard for travel.

“I follow bartenders who are now doing guest shifts in Shanghai or creating signature cocktails for exclusive bars. It’s inspiring to see where this career can take you.”

Under Jake’s leadership, Bruach has become known as a destination for high-quality cocktails and exceptional service.

“It’s all about the quality of the cocktail,” he says. “Whether someone orders a drink from the menu or asks for something bespoke, we aim to impress every time.”