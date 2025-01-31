Royalty Kinema had ties to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and was a monster hit with Dundee film fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Royalty Kinema had ties to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and was a monster hit with Dundee film fans

The cinema was reputedly built on the site of the garden of the mill-owner Baxter's house, where Mary Shelley stayed before writing Frankenstein. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
a black and white picture of the exterior of Dundee's Royalty Kinema
Youngsters standing outside the Royalty Kinema in July 1923. Image: Craig Muir.

The Royalty Kinema had an unusual name to stand out from the crowd and was described as “Dundee’s finest district cinema”.

Previously the Edenbank Picture House stood in Watson Street.

It was opened by John Spink in 1910.

Dundonians were glued to the screen in the days when Charlie Chaplin was the king of comedy and Mary Pickford was known as the queen of the movies.

The Edenbank Picture House submitted plans for a new building in August 1919.

The cinema was to be built on a vacant site just along the street.

It was designed to hold 1,000 people.

The unfinished cinema was auctioned off

Work started in Watson Street at the junction with South Baffin Street.

Everything seemed rosy in the garden.

Trouble was looming.

Construction was “temporarily suspended”.

The cinema company was experiencing severe financial difficulty.

It appointed a liquidator to sell its assets and pay off its debts.

a newspaper clipping showing how the plans made headlines in the Kinematograph Weekly.
The plans made headlines in the Kinematograph Weekly. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said: “About £6,000 has already been expended on the building, which will be sold as it stands and can be completed at comparatively small cost.

“This is an unique opportunity of acquiring a first-class picture house in a populous locality at a very low figure.”

A liquidation auction took place on December 23 1921 with price set at £2,500.

There were no takers.

The price was dropped to £1,500 on January 13 1922 to “induce competition”.

It still didn’t sell.

It was third time lucky when the price was “greatly reduced” to £1,000.

Construction work started again on site.

Why was Dundee cinema called the Royalty Kinema?

In his book, Dundee Cinemas: A Personal Account, Denis Naulty said the cinema was reputedly built on the site of the garden of the mill-owner Baxter’s mansion.

Mary Shelley stayed with the Baxter family before writing Frankenstein.

A portrait of the English novelist Mary Shelley
A portrait of the English novelist Mary Shelley, who stayed in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

The grand opening took place on December 4 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm and promised the “latest and most up-to-date pictures at popular prices”.

It was called the Royalty Kinema to “attract more notice and patrons”.

Admission was 6p for front stalls, 9p for rear stalls and a shilling for the balcony.

It was the “premier suburban picture house” for “comfort and courtesy”.

There was seating for 835 people.

Every seat was close to the huge screen.

There was a children’s matinee at 2pm every Saturday.

The Royalty Kinema was a short walk from the tram stop at Baxter Park.

Among the first movies was the silent Western film Where Men Are Men.

Staff and orchestra, some with instruments, from the Royalty Kinema in 1926.
Staff and orchestra from the Royalty Kinema in 1926. Image: Supplied.

After the horror of the First World War, cinema-goers wanted pure escapism, flocking to see weekly cliff-hangers or comedians like the Keystone Kops, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and the other Hollywood greats.

Every cinema had its orchestra.

The movies were just one part of the show.

Royalty Kinema made history with talkies

The Royalty Kinema was managed and then owned by the Pennycook family, regarded as the city’s pre-war picture house moguls.

They also owned Morgan Street Cinema and the Cinerama in South Tay Street.

They installed sound equipment.

The real golden age of cinema came with the development of the “talkies” in 1927 and the subsequent boom in the construction of new cinemas in the 1930s.

John Pennycook introduced talking films to Dundee for the first time.

The Royalty Kinema, along with the Cinerama and the Rialto in Lochee, simultaneously showed a programme of eight short talkies on March 29 1929.

It was a somewhat diverse collection.

“Armistice Day 1928” was alongside a “humorous burlesque” and a “cartoon”.

The Courier said: “If numbers are to be taken as any criterion the innovation met with spontaneous success.

“At each theatre large queues formed.

“Packed houses gave the talkies a good reception.

“When the raw edges, so to speak, have been rounded off, talkies, will no doubt find a permanent place in the programme of most of the Dundee picture theatres.”

Some months later, in the week beginning July 1 1929, the first feature talking film, Lucky Boy, starring George Jessell, was shown in the same three cinemas.

Now the public could hear their stars talk and sing.

The orchestra played a funeral march

The talkies at the end of the 1920s were the sensation of the silver screen.

The queues would snake round the block.

One result of the boom in talking pictures was the wholesale dismissal of orchestras, whose music was once billed as an important part of the show.

The Dundee Film Society sought to extend the boundaries of cinematic language.

They screened German and Russian films at the Royalty Kinema from 1930.

the exterior of The Royalty Kinema, Dundee, with a car parked by the kerb
The Royalty Kinema as it stood during cinema’s golden age. Image: DC Thomson.

But not all films were foreign.

A short film made to celebrate the opening of the Constitution Road tram line in 1902 was shown by permission of William Pennycook, who was the manager.

So popular were the movies that people in the 1930s started booking seats.

In fact, during the depths of the Great Depression, making movies and building cinemas was the only growth industry in the country.

Frankenstein screening became famous

The Royalty Kinema was one of the first places in the world to screen the Boris Karloff movie Frankenstein in 1931, which was based on Shelley’s 1818 novel.

The “Frankenstein Steps” remain standing to this day in South Baffin Street.

Were they named after Shelley’s stay in the now-demolished Baxter mansion?

Or does the name only go back as far as 1931?

Broadcaster and Shelley expert Billy Kay said it was an “amazingly fey and undoubtedly Gothic coincidence” and both interpretations were “feasible”.

Two youngsters standing on the steps in 1977 after they were closed.
Two youngsters standing on the steps in 1977 after they were closed. Image: DC Thomson.

At the peak of film-going there were 25 cinemas in Dundee.

People would get dressed up.

Going to the pictures was what everyone did at least once a week.

It was the golden age of Hollywood.

The entrance to the Royalty Kinema was decorated with still images and colour photographs of the great stars featured in the films showing that week.

The Royalty Kinema was sold to cinema magnate John Bannerman Milne in 1959.

The place was given a fresh lick of paint to restore its movie magic.

The cinema’s popularity declined from the 1960s.

It was starved of customers, who preferred to watch television at home.

A digger begins to bring down the Dundee cinema in June 1972.
A Trojan digger begins to bring down the cinema in June 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

It was purchased by Dundee Corporation for redevelopment.

The lights dimmed forever.

The building was demolished in June 1972 and replaced with housing.

Royalty Kinema linked to population boom

Pamela Mulgrew, author of Let’s Go to the Pictures: Memories of Cinema in Dundee, has chronicled the history of the Royalty Kinema.

the exposed insides of the Royalty Kinema cinema as a digger pulls the building down
The Royalty Kinema cinema was pulled down without ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

“It could be said that Milne may have been responsible for the population increase in the Stobswell, as it was he who introduced chummy seats,” said Pamela.

“These were double seats that populated many a cinema’s back row.

“They were popular with courting couples.

“The Kinema was sited next to a bakery which attracted a lot of the kids from Glebelands Primary School across from it.

“One person did recall seeing a poster from a rather saucy film which had a scantily clad maiden on it – it was a popular attraction for the young laddies!”

A workman on the balcony during the demolition of the Royalty Kinema, with the inside of the building exposed and the foreground dominated by piles of rubble
A workman on the balcony during the demolition in June 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

The Royalty Kinema was torn down in stages by a Trojan digger.

Amid the rubble was stone from the main outside wall which was inscribed with the words: “Nightly from 5.30” and “Saturday matinees from 1.30”.

It was a sad closing chapter for “Dundee’s finest district cinema”.

Conversation