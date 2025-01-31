Campaigners deliver 144-page objection against Angus substation ‘half the size of Camperdown Park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Campaigners deliver 144-page objection against Angus substation ‘half the size of Camperdown Park’

Groups fighting SSEN's 400kV Kintore to Tealing overhead line project have joined forces in opposition against plans for a substation at Tealing covering 200 acres.

By Graham Brown
Tealing Community Council chairman Steve McSwiggan and fellow objectors at Angus House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tealing Community Council chairman Steve McSwiggan and fellow objectors at Angus House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Campaigners fighting plans for a giant electricity substation have taken their 144-page objection letter to the door of Angus Council.

The Tealing scheme would cover 200 acres just north of Dundee – half the size of the city’s Camperdown Park.

It would send renewable power along the line of ‘super pylons’ SSEN hopes to erect in its 400kV Kintore to Tealing OHL project.

Communities along the planned pylon route have been fighting the wider scheme since it was announced.

The Scottish Government will determine that element of SSEN’s £20 billion infrastructure upgrade masterplan.

But a decision on the substation rests with Angus Council.

Tealing substation near Dundee.
The existing Tealing substation north of Dundee. Image: SSEN Transmission

Campaign groups say it’s wrong the Tealing plan should be looked at in isolation.

They have joined forces to submit an extensive objection.

Tealing Community Council, Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group (STIG), Angus Action Pylon Group, Save Our Mearns and Deeside Against Pylons hand-delivered the submission to Angus House council HQ as Friday’s objection deadline loomed.

Tealing bid draws record public opposition

It is part of what has become the largest opposition to any single Angus planning application.

Local campaigner Lorna Campbell said: “This whole thing is steamrollering way too quickly.

“We have been on a steep learning curve and it takes an enormous amount of time.”

Cumulative impact is a key concern.

Tealing is already the setting for a major substation.

“This application is much more than simply an isolated substation; this is but one element of a strategic infrastructure project,” the objection document states.

Objectors claim that when other separate projects – planned or consented and not part of the SSEN proposal – are included, the total farmland take could be 1,000 acres.

Those include solar energy and battery energy storage schemes.

“This substation, if built, is a precursor to unprecedented levels of industrial development within the same footprint and beyond,” say objectors.

“As a basic principle of good planning, we object to the fact that the whole project has been split up into different components.”

Catalogue of concerns

“The cumulative effects of the project are impossible to assess as the planning application for the Tealing substation does not identify these,” Lorna added.

The objection document also focuses on areas including:

  • Project need
  • Planning policy
  • Site selection
  • Environmental impact

And it criticises SSEN’s community engagement.

“The entire consultation process has been flawed,” the objection states.

“The flaws are multiple.

“The public have been made aware of proposals already at a well-defined stage; opportunities for genuine consultation and collaboration have been denied; there has been a lack of care or compassion; and there has been an incomplete analysis of the impacts.”

It suggests this has “reduced a national strategic programme into the appearance of small local enhancements.”

Lorna added: “We know we’re not the only community going through this – but we are the only one with a substation on our doorstep.

“We’ve worked together on this massive document with the other groups.

People living in and around Tealing are fighting the substation proposal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Ultimately we hope Angus Council will see the impact it is going to have for us, and all over the Angus region, and really think before they make any kind of decision.”

SSEN says the massive investment can turn the north-east of Scotland into a clean energy powerhouse.

Last August it revealed changes to the Kintore to Tealing pylon route in response to community feedback.

Angus councillors will consider the substation application in due course.

The authority has set a determination deadline of April 1 this year.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Dave Brown with his Austin J40 pedal car as a youngster in Letham.
Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1…
Drivers regularly complain about potholes on Angus roads. Image: Supplied
£500k budget 'bribe' from Holyrood won't fix Angus pothole problem
A design image of the Viewmount glamping pod. Image: Glampitect
High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged
2
Shape Wellbeing will forge ahead with its plans for Arbroath Community Centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Wellbeing group backed in bid to secure future for Arbroath Community Centre
Angus Council director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth Alison Smith retires this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
£101k Angus Council director retires early as leadership review continues
23
The council garages at Lochside have been unpopular for years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Vandal hotspot Forfar lockups lined up for £1-a-year community garden deal
Scout group members band guests at the hall event. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Scouts return home after £160k Storm Babet repairs
GSK is planning a revamp of the gatehouse at its Montrose facility. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Gatehouse upgrade and farmland battery plant proposal
Guthrie Park fire.
Firefighters tackle deliberate 'third blaze' started in Forfar woods
Fly-tipping at Glamis
Glamis fly-tipper labelled 'disgusting' after dumping mountain of household waste
2

Conversation