Campaigners deliver 144-page objection against Angus substation ‘half the size of Camperdown Park’

Campaigners fighting plans for a giant electricity substation have taken their 144-page objection letter to the door of Angus Council.

The Tealing scheme would cover 200 acres just north of Dundee – half the size of the city’s Camperdown Park.

It would send renewable power along the line of ‘super pylons’ SSEN hopes to erect in its 400kV Kintore to Tealing OHL project.

Communities along the planned pylon route have been fighting the wider scheme since it was announced.

The Scottish Government will determine that element of SSEN’s £20 billion infrastructure upgrade masterplan.

But a decision on the substation rests with Angus Council.

Campaign groups say it’s wrong the Tealing plan should be looked at in isolation.

They have joined forces to submit an extensive objection.

Tealing Community Council, Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group (STIG), Angus Action Pylon Group, Save Our Mearns and Deeside Against Pylons hand-delivered the submission to Angus House council HQ as Friday’s objection deadline loomed.

Tealing bid draws record public opposition

It is part of what has become the largest opposition to any single Angus planning application.

Local campaigner Lorna Campbell said: “This whole thing is steamrollering way too quickly.

“We have been on a steep learning curve and it takes an enormous amount of time.”

Cumulative impact is a key concern.

Tealing is already the setting for a major substation.

“This application is much more than simply an isolated substation; this is but one element of a strategic infrastructure project,” the objection document states.

Objectors claim that when other separate projects – planned or consented and not part of the SSEN proposal – are included, the total farmland take could be 1,000 acres.

Those include solar energy and battery energy storage schemes.

“This substation, if built, is a precursor to unprecedented levels of industrial development within the same footprint and beyond,” say objectors.

“As a basic principle of good planning, we object to the fact that the whole project has been split up into different components.”

Catalogue of concerns

“The cumulative effects of the project are impossible to assess as the planning application for the Tealing substation does not identify these,” Lorna added.

The objection document also focuses on areas including:

Project need

Planning policy

Site selection

Environmental impact

And it criticises SSEN’s community engagement.

“The entire consultation process has been flawed,” the objection states.

“The flaws are multiple.

“The public have been made aware of proposals already at a well-defined stage; opportunities for genuine consultation and collaboration have been denied; there has been a lack of care or compassion; and there has been an incomplete analysis of the impacts.”

It suggests this has “reduced a national strategic programme into the appearance of small local enhancements.”

Lorna added: “We know we’re not the only community going through this – but we are the only one with a substation on our doorstep.

“We’ve worked together on this massive document with the other groups.

“Ultimately we hope Angus Council will see the impact it is going to have for us, and all over the Angus region, and really think before they make any kind of decision.”

SSEN says the massive investment can turn the north-east of Scotland into a clean energy powerhouse.

Last August it revealed changes to the Kintore to Tealing pylon route in response to community feedback.

Angus councillors will consider the substation application in due course.

The authority has set a determination deadline of April 1 this year.