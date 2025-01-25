Storm Eowyn in Stirling: Dramatic photos capture impact of extreme weather

Storm Eowyn hit Stirlingshire hard on Friday, toppling trees, severely damaging buildings, and closing major roads.

With a rare red weather alert in place from 10am on February 24, extremely high winds began battering the area early in the morning.

Many households dealt with power outages, both in the city and across rural Stirlingshire.

The M9 was closed in both directions between Bannockburn and Plean (junctions 8 and 9) due to multiple fallen trees.

Trees were also brought down in normally busy locations, including on Burghmuir Road, close to Tesco, on St Ninians Road in Cambusbarron, and on Perth Road in Dunblane, blocking roads.

The storm caused numerous other road closures across Stirlingshire, including the A91 between Manor Powis and Kirk Logie roundabouts, where fallen power cables posed a hazard.

Stirlingshire weather warnings in place over weekend

Cowie Medical Centre and primary schools in Fallin, Borestone and Bridge of Allan all had their roofs torn off by the wind.

And, though all trains were cancelled prior to Storm Eowyn’s arrival, a fire broke out on the railway line in Dunblane as a result of a falling tree hitting overhead cables.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the Stirling area throughout the weekend.

You can keep up to date with the latest news about Storm Eowyn via The Courier’s live blog.

The following photos show the devastating impact of Storm Eowyn in communities across Stirlingshire.

