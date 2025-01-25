Storm Eowyn in Stirling: Dramatic photos capture impact of extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Eowyn in Stirling: Dramatic photos capture impact of extreme weather

Three primary schools and a medical centre lost their roofs, and a fire broke out on the railway line in Dunblane.

Trees blocked the busy Burghmuir Road near Tesco in Stirling, heading towards Customs Roundabout. Image: Jessica Millican
By Alex Watson & Emma Grady

Storm Eowyn hit Stirlingshire hard on Friday, toppling trees, severely damaging buildings, and closing major roads.

With a rare red weather alert in place from 10am on February 24, extremely high winds began battering the area early in the morning.

Many households dealt with power outages, both in the city and across rural Stirlingshire.

The M9 was closed in both directions between Bannockburn and Plean (junctions 8 and 9) due to multiple fallen trees.

Trees were also brought down in normally busy locations, including on Burghmuir Road, close to Tesco, on St Ninians Road in Cambusbarron, and on Perth Road in Dunblane, blocking roads.

The storm caused numerous other road closures across Stirlingshire, including the A91 between Manor Powis and Kirk Logie roundabouts, where fallen power cables posed a hazard.

Stirlingshire weather warnings in place over weekend

Cowie Medical Centre and primary schools in Fallin, Borestone and Bridge of Allan all had their roofs torn off by the wind.

And, though all trains were cancelled prior to Storm Eowyn’s arrival, a fire broke out on the railway line in Dunblane as a result of a falling tree hitting overhead cables.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the Stirling area throughout the weekend.

You can keep up to date with the latest news about Storm Eowyn via The Courier’s live blog.

The following photos show the devastating impact of Storm Eowyn in communities across Stirlingshire.

Trees destroyed by high winds blocked St Ninians Road in Cambusbarron. Image: Claire Smith
The M9 was deserted northbound at Bannockburn after fallen trees forced emergency services to close the road. Image: Traffic Scotland
The same was true southbound on the carriageway, which would normally be packed with commuters around 5pm on a Friday. Image: Traffic Scotland
Fallen trees blocked the road in both directions near Tesco in Stirling city centre. Image: Jessica Millican
Part of Bridge of Allan Primary School’s roof has blown off. Image: Gregor Boyd
Tree over train line. Image: Gregor Boyd
The Co-op wall has collapsed in Denny. Image: Gregor Boyd
Trees blocking roads. Image: Gregor Boyd
Tree obstructing the road. Image: Gregor Boyd

Conversation