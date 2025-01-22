Daytime TV star’s A90 upcycling centre turns 60 tonnes of trash into treasure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Daytime TV star’s A90 upcycling centre turns 60 tonnes of trash into treasure

First Minister John Swinney visited the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre near Errol to learn how it is changing lives, as well as protecting the planet.

By Morag Lindsay
John Swinney with group of people inside Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre showroom filled with upcycled furniture
John Swinney met some of the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre team as they celebrated a 60-tonne success story. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire upcycling centre fronted by a daytime TV favourite is celebrating a massive milestone.

Sarah Peterson founded the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre (TUCC) with her husband Alfie Ianetta in 2020.

Its showroom, beside the A90, between Perth and Dundee, is now a showcase for more than 40 local artisans and crafters who specialise in turning other people’s trash into treasure.

The TUCC team take unloved dressing tables, chairs and other objects and spruce them up so they’re ready to grace the poshest homes again.

And between them they have now diverted 60 tonnes of furniture away from landfill.

That amounts to about 5,000 items that have been given a new lease of life thanks to the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre.

Sarah |Peterson holding small black fluffy dog in her arms with furniture workshop behind
Daytime TV regular Sarah Peterson, with puppy Tucc, now shares the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre with dozens more makers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sarah is a regular on the BBC’s Money for Nothing programme, where she creates unique designs out of items saved from landfill.

But the other TUCC regulars include a GP, a molecular biologist, a retired painter and decorator and members of the local men’s shed group.

Their ages range from 18 to 86.

And as well as doing their bit for the environment, they credit TUCC with boosting their income and their mental health.

TUCC team finding joy in climate action

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney visited the centre to find out more about its work.

John Swinney and Alfie Ianetta inside Tayside Upcycling Craft Centre in front of a display of furniture, bags and a large sign which reads 'COOL!'
Alfie Ianetta showed John Swinney around the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He says it’s a prime example of how small local steps can make a big impact on climate – and how doing right by the environment needn’t be all about sacrifice.

“The fact they have repurposed 60 tonnes of furniture is a huge achievement,” said Mr Swinney.

“In terms of climate action that’s very beneficial.

“But they also have that clear creative purpose that brings joy to so many people.”

‘No two objects here are the same’

Alfie and Sarah set up the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre after Sarah’s own furniture business outgrew her little shop in Perth.

Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre exterior, a large white showroom building with colourful paintbrush logo on wall
The Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre is next to the A90 between Perth and Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is a social enterprise, so a percentage of what the makers earn from the sale of their upcycled items goes back into the running of the centre.

The TUCC showroom, next to the Shell garage at Inchmichael, near Errol, runs workshops and education outreach sessions.

And as well as selling upcycled furniture, it stocks paints, brushes and all the tools customers need to do it themselves at home.

John Swinney kneeling down to look at a set of painted bedroom furniture with wall of tools behind
The Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre offers free advice as well as unique furniture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alfie says he’d like to see a chain of similar centres across the country.

“No two objects here are the same, so people know they’re getting something that’s unique,” he said.

“And then there’s the environmental impact.

“When you buy something new, the wood might be coming from Vietnam, or Madagascar.

“Here, we’re taking furniture that’s maybe been around since the 1950s and putting it back out there so it can last another 70 years.”

