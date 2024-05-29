Road Test: Dundee to Aviemore in the gigantic Kia EV9 electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Dundee to Aviemore in the gigantic Kia EV9 electric SUV

The fully electric EV9 is by far the biggest and most expensive car Kia has ever produced.

Jack McKeown beside a white Kia EV9 at the top of a Dundee hill
The Kia EV9 even makes our 6'5" motoring writer look small. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Kia EV9 is a gigantic and luxurious seven-seat electric SUV.

The South Korean company’s flagship car is its biggest, most luxurious, and most expensive model by far.

Prices for the Kia EV9 start at £64,995 for the Air model. This is rear-wheel drive and has one electric motor providing 200bhp.

Above that is the GT-Line version I spent a week with, which costs £73,245. It has two electric motors that produce 378bhp and drive all four wheels.

A white Kia EV9 on a beach
The Kia EV9 is a seven-seat SUV. Image: Kia.

Top of the range is the £75,995 GT-Line S, which has the same mechanicals but adds extra kit such as twin sunroofs, a head-up display and a premium sound system.

All EV9s are seven-seats with the exception of the GT-Line S, which can also be specified as a six-seater that replaces the middle bench with two plush captain’s chairs that can swivel round so you can face people in the back seats.

The six-seater is clearly pitched towards the American market but I’m sure some UK buyers will prefer it. I’ve driven both versions and those captain’s chairs are a comfortable way to be a passenger.

Battery and range

No matter which EV9 you go for, you get a huge 99.8kWh battery. That gives the rear-wheel drive EV9 an official range of 349 miles while the more powerful four-wheel drive model can cover 313 miles.

That’s a little down on the range of the Tesla Model X and BMW iX, but the EV9 is gargantuan and far from the most aerodynamic car that’s ever been designed. A range north of 300 miles is pretty good.

The Kia EV9 sits by the side of the road at Dalwhinnie, with hills in the background
The Kia EV9 at Dalwhinnie. Image: Jack McKeown.

Over a week of driving in relatively cold spring weather my EV9 averaged around 250 miles on a full battery. You can probably expect closer to 300 in the summer and perhaps 220 miles in the coldest, darkest depths of a Scottish winter.

The EV9 can charge at up to 210kW, at which pace the battery will go from 10-80% in less than 25 minutes.

The EV9's charge port, which closes electronically.
The EV9’s charge port closes electronically. Image: Kia.

Despite its huge size, the Kia EV9 is easy to drive. Its steering is light and the powerful electric motors push it off the line so quickly that it never feels cumbersome.

Zero to 62mph takes just 5.3 seconds. That’s slower than the warp speed, sub three-second times some Tesla models can manage, but still plenty fast enough.

Ride comfort

Ride quality is one of the EV9’s strongest suits. Kia has designed the car to be a comfortable and the suspension soaks up bumps and imperfections beautifully. Meanwhile, plenty of sound insulation ensures the cabin is virtually silent even at high speeds.

A side of the car with fields in the background
The EV9 is a comfortable cruiser. Image: Kia.

I took the EV9 from Dundee to Aviemore for a weekend away and it was such a relaxing drive I was tempted to stay on all the way to Inverness and beyond.

The only nuisance is a warning beeper that goes off if you exceed the speed limit by even 1mph. You can switch it off but it involves delving into sub-menus and has to be done every time you start the car.

It also sometimes fails to recognise road signs, bonging madly because it thinks you’re still in a 30 zone when the speed limit is 60mph.

The Kia EV9 boasts high-quality interior

The interior sets new standards of cabin quality for Kia. A pair of 12.3in screens swoop across the dashboard. There are heated and ventilated seats in the first and second rows and a heated steering wheel.

Passengers in the middle row also benefit from a clever table that slights out from the centre console.

The dashboard has two 12.3in screens.
The dashboard has two 12.3in screens. Image: Kia.

Legroom is exceptional in the front and middle rows and even the rearmost seats are big enough for average-sized adults to be comfortable in. Whichever seat you’re in, there’s enough headroom to wear a top hat.

Even with all seven seats in place the boot is still almost as big as a Vauxhall Astra’s. Used as a five-seater the EV9 has a massive 828 litres of space. In comparison, the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX have 569 litres and 500 litres.

The rearmost seats are big enough for average-size adults.
The rearmost seats are big enough for average-size adults. Image: Kia.
The huge boot
The boot is huge. Image: Kia.

The Tesla Model X is listed as having 987 litres but Tesla measures all the way to the roofline, whereas most manufacturers go up to the parcel shelf. In reality the Kia EV9 has a much bigger boot than the Model X.

There’s also a storage compartment under the bonnet that’s ideal for keeping the charging cables in.

Kia EV9 verdict

The EV9 was only launched at the start of this year and it’s still a rare sight on our roads. Driving home from a run in Camperdown Park I encountered another EV9 coming towards me, and the driver gave me a smile and a wave.

He was right to be happy with his new car. The EV9 is an extremely impressive car. By happy coincidence, I had a Jaguar I-Pace at the same time as the EV9.

The Kia EV9 was the perfect companion for a Highland road trip. Image: Jack McKeown.

Both cars cost a similar amount. The Jaguar handles better and has more attractive styling. Those are the only two areas where the Jaguar beats the Kia.

The EV9 is much more spacious than the Jag. It’s quieter and more refined. It’s better equipped and has a more premium interior.

If you’d told me 10 years ago that I would be comparing a £75,000 Jaguar to a £75,000 Kia and preferring the Kia, I’d have said you were daft.

But there you have it. Kia keeps pushing further upmarket and making ever-better cars.

Kia EV9 review – facts

Price: £73,275

0-62mph: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Range: 313 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

