5-bedroom home next door to Dundee’s infamous ‘murder house’ for sale

A five-bedroom home next door to Dundee’s infamous ‘murder house’ has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached property on Roseangle – just off Perth Road – is being used as an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

It is in the unique position of sitting next door to the abandoned Georgian villa that was the scene of a double murder in 1980.

Retired doctor Andrew Wood and his wife Dorothy were beaten to death in the home by Henry John Gallagher.

That property has lain abandoned since.

However, the neighbouring building at 4 Roseangle has gone on the market – and is described by agent Let Property as a potentially “rewarding” investment opportunity.

In addition to the five bedrooms, the property features a spacious lounge and kitchen area as well as two bathrooms.

There is also a small garden to the rear of the home.

O’Marley’s pub, famous for its huge beer garden, is on the other side of the property.

Long-term tenants are currently occupying the HMO, which rents for £1,750 a month.

The three-storey home generates a gross annual income of £21,000 which could be increased to £24,000, according to the agents.

The Let Property listing says: “There are various valuable amenities within walking distance of the property and it is able to generate fantastic rental returns.

“For investors looking for a rewarding investment, this is a brilliant opportunity.”

The house is up for sale for offers over £275,000.

