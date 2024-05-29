5-bedroom home next door to Dundee’s infamous ‘murder house’ for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5-bedroom home next door to Dundee’s infamous ‘murder house’ for sale

The property is described as a "brilliant opportunity" for investors.

By Andrew Robson
Number 4, Roseangle, Dundee
The house at 4 Roseangle in Dundee. Image: Let Property

A five-bedroom home next door to Dundee’s infamous ‘murder house’ has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached property on Roseangle – just off Perth Road – is being used as an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

It is in the unique position of sitting next door to the abandoned Georgian villa that was the scene of a double murder in 1980.

Retired doctor Andrew Wood and his wife Dorothy were beaten to death in the home by Henry John Gallagher.

That property has lain abandoned since.

The infamous 'Dundee Murder House'.
The infamous ‘murder house’ next door. Image: Google Street View

However, the neighbouring building at 4 Roseangle has gone on the market – and is described by agent Let Property as a potentially “rewarding” investment opportunity.

In addition to the five bedrooms, the property features a spacious lounge and kitchen area as well as two bathrooms.

There is also a small garden to the rear of the home.

O’Marley’s pub, famous for its huge beer garden, is on the other side of the property.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Let Property
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Let Property
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Let Property
The living space has an open-plan layout.
The living space has an open-plan layout. Image: Let Property

Long-term tenants are currently occupying the HMO, which rents for £1,750 a month.

The three-storey home generates a gross annual income of £21,000 which could be increased to £24,000, according to the agents.

The Let Property listing says: “There are various valuable amenities within walking distance of the property and it is able to generate fantastic rental returns.

“For investors looking for a rewarding investment, this is a brilliant opportunity.”

A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Let Property
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Let Property
There are five bedrooms in total.
There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Let Property
Bedrooms are spread across the three storeys
Bedrooms are spread across the three storeys. Image: Let Property
Another double bedroom.
Another double bedroom. Image: Let Property
The top floor.
The top floor. Image: Let Property
One of the bathrooms
One of the bathrooms. Image: Let Property
Another bathroom.
Another bathroom. Image: Let Property
The outside space.
The outside space. Image: Let Property
The small garden.
The small garden. Image: Let Property

The house is up for sale for offers over £275,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at eight properties across Tayside, Fife and Stirling where prospective buyers can live out their Bridgerton fantasy.

Our home of the week is a huge country house with six acres of land near Glenfarg.

Conversation