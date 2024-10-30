Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the balance

A Dunfermline councillor expressed “absolute fury” as the rug appeared to be pulled from a £5 million cultural fund pledged for the city.

The UK Government says “cultural” elements of levelling up cash are now under review, including millions earmarked to celebrate the city’s history.

An amphitheatre for outdoor performances at the new Dunfermline learning campus is among several projects already agreed by Fife councillors.

New cultural spaces at the historic St Margaret’s Cave, the Fire Station Creative and Tower House are also planned.

Liberal Democrat councillor James Calder.Dunfermline area convener James Calder said he would be outraged if the money promised by the previous Conservative Government was rescinded.

“To be blunt, I would be absolutely furious if that happened,” he said.

‘£5m pledged would be transformational for Dunfermline’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves did not specifically mention levelling-up money as she announced Labour’s budget on Wednesday.

However, a budget document says all unfunded cultural projects are likely to be cancelled – although potential recipients will be consulted before a final decision is made.

Mr Calder said: “I would wholeheartedly urge the UK Government to honour this.

“The £5m announced would be transformational for Dunfermline.

“To pull the rug away now would be outrageous.”

In May, Fife Council described the money as a vital part of plans to secure Dunfermline’s social and economic future.

And Mr Calder added: “A big part of it was for securing cultural improvements for young people.”

Levelling-up cash to be springboard for further Dunfermline projects

The £5m award was to act as a springboard for a wider 10-year cultural plan for Dunfermline.

It includes the development of a cultural city brand, renovation of the Carnegie Hall and projects to improve Pittencrieff Park.

A city arts trail, interactive maps and open air galleries have also been discussed.

It is hoped the proposals will benefit Dunfermline people as well as attract more visitors.

Fife Council leader David Ross said in May: “We’re learning from the success of other cultural cities and putting culture and creativity at the heart of Dunfermline’s recovery and growth plans.”

He said this week he has written to the chancellor seeking clarification on the levelling-up position.