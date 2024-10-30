Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the balance

The UK Government says £5m grants for Dunfermline and Perth are "under review".

By Claire Warrender
Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline under levelling-up
Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dunfermline councillor expressed “absolute fury” as the rug appeared to be pulled from a £5 million cultural fund pledged for the city.

The UK Government says “cultural” elements of levelling up cash are now under review, including millions earmarked to celebrate the city’s history.

An amphitheatre for outdoor performances at the new Dunfermline learning campus is among several projects already agreed by Fife councillors.

New cultural spaces at the historic St Margaret’s Cave, the Fire Station Creative and Tower House are also planned.

Liberal Democrat councillor James Calder.Dunfermline area convener James Calder said he would be outraged if the money promised by the previous Conservative Government was rescinded.

“To be blunt, I would be absolutely furious if that happened,” he said.

‘£5m pledged would be transformational for Dunfermline’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves did not specifically mention levelling-up money as she announced Labour’s budget on Wednesday.

However, a budget document says all unfunded cultural projects are likely to be cancelled  – although potential recipients will be consulted before a final decision is made.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the Labour budget on Wednesday but did not mention the Dunfermline levelling-up cash. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Calder said: “I would wholeheartedly urge the UK Government to honour this.

“The £5m announced would be transformational for Dunfermline.

“To pull the rug away now would be outrageous.”

In May, Fife Council described the money as a vital part of plans to secure Dunfermline’s social and economic future.

And Mr Calder added: “A big part of it was for securing cultural improvements for young people.”

Levelling-up cash to be springboard for further Dunfermline projects

The £5m award was to act as a springboard for a wider 10-year cultural plan for Dunfermline.

It includes the development of a cultural city brand, renovation of the Carnegie Hall and projects to improve Pittencrieff Park.

A city arts trail, interactive maps and open air galleries have also been discussed.

It is hoped the proposals will benefit Dunfermline people as well as attract more visitors.

Fife Council leader David Ross said in May: “We’re learning from the success of other cultural cities and putting culture and creativity at the heart of Dunfermline’s recovery and growth plans.”

He said this week he has written to the chancellor seeking clarification on the levelling-up position.

