News Angus & The Mearns

Could change of UK government sink £20m Arbroath town board before it starts?

Moves to complete Arbroath town board's make-up are continuing despite new uncertainty over Westminster funding.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Harbour
A question mark hangs over £20m of Arbroath improvement funding. Image: Angus Council

A major question mark hangs over Arbroath’s transformational £20 million town board before it has even met for the first time.

Spending plans announced by their Tory predecessors have been put on hold by the UK’s new Labour Government.

And those include the massive ten-year windfall for the Angus town announced in March.

Arbroath was the only local winner in former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s £200m UK-wide Long Term Plan for Towns plan.

But successor Rachel Reeves has delivered a swathe of spending cuts to plug a £20bn black hole in the UK’s finances.

And previously promised cash from levelling-up style schemes is thought to be under threat.

Angus Council has been told by Westminster the Long Term Plan for Towns timetable is being suspended.

However, moves are continuing behind the scenes to keep the Arbroath project on track.

Those include finalising the body’s make-up ahead of an inaugural board meeting later this month.

In June, local farmer Peter Stirling was appointed town board chairman.

Arbroath farmer Peter Stirling.
Peter Stirling wants Arbroath to become Scotland’s top seaside town. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied

The businessman’s selection was described as a “coup” for the project.

And he signalled his ambition to see the cash used to make Arbroath Scotland’s best seaside town.

Where does the town board plan sit?

Angus Council was told of the decision to pause the scheme last month.

A council spokesperson said: “Formal correspondence was received from the Long Term Plan for Towns programme on July 22 to advise that existing timescales for confirmation of the town board governance proposals and submission of the Long Term Plan were currently suspended.

It was told “further correspondence would provide detail on the next steps and confirmation of the revised timelines.”

The council added: “Work on the formation of the town board and next steps to develop the Long Term Plan therefore remain ongoing.

“The chair has been working to form the board and details of the membership are currently being finalised.

“The first meeting of the board is likely to take place in mid-August.”

Angus concerns come after Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said he hoped Westminster would not “rip away” £20 of promised funding.

Spending plans include more than £1m for the new Dundee Museum of Transport.

And Perth and Kinross counterpart Grant Laing previously made a similar plea over £5m of levelling up cash.

Angus Council deputy leader George Meechan has been asked for comment on the town fund situation.

Conversation