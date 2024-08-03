Dundee plea not to ‘rip away’ UK Government promised £20m funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee plea not to ‘rip away’ UK Government promised £20m funding

A range of projects were earmarked to benefit from the money.

By Laura Devlin
Camperdown park neglect
John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee council leader John Alexander has called on the UK Government not to “rip away” £20m of funding previously promised for the city.

In May, the previous Conservative Government at Westminster chose Dundee as the first area in Scotland to benefit from levelling up funding partnership investment.

A range of projects were earmarked to benefit from the money, including:

  • £5m for Dundee and Angus College, including £4.5m to build a new campus
  • £3m towards the creation of new grade A office development on the Waterfront
  • £2.5m for grassroots projects focused on enhancing opportunities for young people
  • £1.2m to develop a bespoke permanent home for the Dundee Museum of Transport

However, this week new Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a swathe of spending cuts aimed at plugging a £20bn black hole in the UK’s finances.

This meant the immediate suspension of some infrastructure projects, including plans to build a two-mile tunnel near to Stonehenge.

And such cuts in public spending has led to concerns that previously promised levelling up funding could also be for the chopping block.

Fears for funding under Labour government

Mr Alexander said: “It would be a complete sham if, within a few months of the city being promised funding to support employment and development, the funding was ripped away.

“The new Labour Government must, absolutely must, ensure that the city receives the funding it was promised just months ago and I’ve been making those representations prior to Monday’s financial statement in parliament.”

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Levelling up was a key pledge in Boris Johnstone’s successful 2019 general election campaign.

The aim of the policy was to reduce inequality based on where people live and areas were invited to bid for investment in transport, cultural, town centre and regeneration projects.

But after their election win last month, the new Labour Government has dropped the phrase from the department’s name and ministerial titles.

Alexander ‘keen to support collaboration’

A UK Government spokesperson said further guidance will be set out regarding local government funding in due course but did not comment further.

And Mr Alexander said he will “do everything in his power” to make sure the money is delivered to Dundee.

An artist’s impression of the new Dundee Museum of Transport which has been promised funding. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport.

He added: “There has been much talk about greater collaboration by the new UK Government and I’m keen to support that, as I expressed directly to ministers, but that requires trust.

“If the first thing that happens is £20 million of promised funding is removed from the city, that would erode any trust that existed.”

