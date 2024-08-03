4 big derby dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Final preparations are being made at Dundee ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues are putting the finishing touches on the plan they hope will bring them a first win at Dundee United in almost 20 years.

Indeed, it is just shy of two decades since a John Sutton goal sealed all three points for Jim Duffy’s Dee back in August 2004.

How will Dundee go about this one, though?

Tony Docherty’s side go into this campaign with some new faces, four wins and plenty of goals already plundered in the League Cup.

It is expected he’ll go with his preferred 3-5-2 formation with the back three and middle three fairly predictable.

There are some areas not so predictable, however. So who will get the nod on Sunday?

Courier Sport goes through the Dundee derby dilemmas.

Goalkeeper

The Dundee boss has a strong goalkeeping department to pick from.

Trevor Carson was No 1 last season but injuries disrupted the second half of the campaign and Jon McCracken impressed enough to earn a permanent move this summer.

Carson played last time out, keeping a clean sheet in the 6-0 win over Inverness.

However, McCracken has been the preferred choice for Docherty at the start of this season and it’s likely that will continue at Tannadice.

Larkeche

Looking at who plays at left wing-back will be very interesting.

Fin Robertson has played that position throughout pre-season and the League Cup, performing well out of position.

However, QPR loanee Ziyad Larkeche has been brought up from London to play there.

Will he be ready for Sunday, though?

The France U/20 international will have a full week’s training with his new team under his belt by the time kick off comes around.

Whether that is enough for Docherty to pitch him in from the start on Sunday remains to be seen.

Expect to see him make his debut – whether its him or Robertson from the start, though, we’ll have to wait and see.

Mulligan

Josh Mulligan’s Man of the Match performance against Inverness last weekend saw him put his hat firmly in the ring for Sunday.

Whether it is enough to dislodge any of Luke McCowan or Lyall Cameron, though…

Docherty spoke very highly of the midfielder during the week and admitted he’d been unfortunate to miss out on matches last season.

Mulligan was at his free-flowing best against Inverness and would bring added physicality to the middle of the pitch. In a derby that can be handy.

The Scotland U/21 man has given his manager a welcome headache.

He may have to settle for making an impact off the bench, however.

Strikers

All four of Dundee’s striking options have been in very good form over the past few weeks.

Scott Tiffoney is the only one not to open his scoring account for the season.

However, he did find the net twice in a friendly against Arbroath and has been very bright in the run-up to the Premiership kick off.

Seb Palmer-Houlden has made a big impact, too, since arriving on loan from Bristol City.

The young forward has scored three times, including a brace after starting against Inverness last time out.

Simon Murray, though, is certain to start as he returns to his old stomping ground.

Five goals already to his name this season, the big summer signing has hit the ground running and will be desperate to write his name in derby folklore.

It’s likely he’ll be partnered by Curtis Main up top.

The experienced striker himself predicted a Main and Murray partnership would be a “nightmare” for defenders this season.

They’ll be bidding to make a dream start to the season in dark blue.