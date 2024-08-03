4 big derby dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 big derby dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues head to Dundee United to kick off the Premiership campaign at Tannadice.

Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is gearing up for Sunday's derby. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Final preparations are being made at Dundee ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues are putting the finishing touches on the plan they hope will bring them a first win at Dundee United in almost 20 years.

Indeed, it is just shy of two decades since a John Sutton goal sealed all three points for Jim Duffy’s Dee back in August 2004.

How will Dundee go about this one, though?

Tony Docherty’s side go into this campaign with some new faces, four wins and plenty of goals already plundered in the League Cup.

Dundee ran out big winners against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee have won four from four so far this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It is expected he’ll go with his preferred 3-5-2 formation with the back three and middle three fairly predictable.

There are some areas not so predictable, however. So who will get the nod on Sunday?

Courier Sport goes through the Dundee derby dilemmas.

Goalkeeper

The Dundee boss has a strong goalkeeping department to pick from.

Trevor Carson was No 1 last season but injuries disrupted the second half of the campaign and Jon McCracken impressed enough to earn a permanent move this summer.

Jon McCracken saves Innes Murray's penalty to keep the score goal-less. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken saves a penalty at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Carson played last time out, keeping a clean sheet in the 6-0 win over Inverness.

However, McCracken has been the preferred choice for Docherty at the start of this season and it’s likely that will continue at Tannadice.

Larkeche

Looking at who plays at left wing-back will be very interesting.

Fin Robertson has played that position throughout pre-season and the League Cup, performing well out of position.

However, QPR loanee Ziyad Larkeche has been brought up from London to play there.

Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee’s latest recruit. Image: David Young

Will he be ready for Sunday, though?

The France U/20 international will have a full week’s training with his new team under his belt by the time kick off comes around.

Whether that is enough for Docherty to pitch him in from the start on Sunday remains to be seen.

Expect to see him make his debut – whether its him or Robertson from the start, though, we’ll have to wait and see.

Mulligan

Josh Mulligan’s Man of the Match performance against Inverness last weekend saw him put his hat firmly in the ring for Sunday.

Whether it is enough to dislodge any of Luke McCowan or Lyall Cameron, though…

Docherty spoke very highly of the midfielder during the week and admitted he’d been unfortunate to miss out on matches last season.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Mulligan was at his free-flowing best against Inverness and would bring added physicality to the middle of the pitch. In a derby that can be handy.

The Scotland U/21 man has given his manager a welcome headache.

He may have to settle for making an impact off the bench, however.

Strikers

All four of Dundee’s striking options have been in very good form over the past few weeks.

Scott Tiffoney is the only one not to open his scoring account for the season.

However, he did find the net twice in a friendly against Arbroath and has been very bright in the run-up to the Premiership kick off.

Curtis Main was the hat-trick hero. Image: SNS
Curtis Main was the hat-trick hero at Bonnyrigg. Image: SNS

Seb Palmer-Houlden has made a big impact, too, since arriving on loan from Bristol City.

The young forward has scored three times, including a brace after starting against Inverness last time out.

Simon Murray, though, is certain to start as he returns to his old stomping ground.

Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS

Five goals already to his name this season, the big summer signing has hit the ground running and will be desperate to write his name in derby folklore.

It’s likely he’ll be partnered by Curtis Main up top.

The experienced striker himself predicted a Main and Murray partnership would be a “nightmare” for defenders this season.

They’ll be bidding to make a dream start to the season in dark blue.

