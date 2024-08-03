Clubber ‘lucky not to be facing murder charge’ after Perth street assault

A clubber who admitted his role in a brutal Perth city centre assault was told he was lucky not to be facing a murder charge.

Colin Evans booted his victim on the head as he lay on the pavement following an argument at a nearby nightspot.

Nathan Brown blacked out during the assault, which was caught on CCTV.

Evans appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attacking Mr Brown in the early hours of September 1 last year to the danger of his life.

Rendered unconscious

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said that Mr Brown, his partner and a female friend had gone to the Ego Nightclub that evening.

Evans was there and at about 1.20am, Mr Brown and his partner got talking to him and others outside the club.

“An argument broke out between the groups,” said Mr Gordon.

“They were separated by nightclub staff.”

Mr Brown, his partner and friend walked away from the nightspot, while Evans and other men made their way out via another exit.

CCTV footage played in court showed the assault on South Methven Street, some 10 minutes later.

Evans, dressed in black with a baseball cap, is seen charging towards Mr Brown while a woman attempts to block him.

The clip shows Evans and another man seizing hold of Mr Brown, pulling him to the ground and then repeatedly kicking him on the head.

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer was rendered unconscious.

“The accused left the scene.”

Danger of life

Mr Brown’s girlfriend called 999 and police responded within a short time.

They apprehended Evans and took him into custody.

“Staff from the nightclub heard the attack and made their way to the locus,” said the fiscal depute.

“They observed that Mr Brown was unconscious for about 30 seconds.

“He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and discharged at about 6.40am.

“No follow-up treatment was required.”

“The complainer suffered bruising to his forehead.”

Evan’s lawyer said: “This is a matter my client is taking seriously.

“He understands there was a potential danger to life.”

‘Lucky not be facing murder charge’

Sheriff Alison McKay told Evans: “This is a very serious charge.

“You indicated to me earlier that you had not yet seen the CCTV footage.

“I hope that you did watch it, because it is important to know how you behaved and what I will be sentencing you for.

“Any time someone who is on the ground is kicked and stamped on the head, there is a danger to their life.

“You are lucky not to be facing a murder charge.”

Evans, from Irvine, was told to return to court for sentencing on August 28.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.