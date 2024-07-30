Tony Docherty relishing selection headache for Dundee derby as he talks up ‘hugely talented’ young star

Tony Docherty admits Dundee’s displays in the Premier Sports Cup have given him a selection headache for this weekend’s derby.

The Dark Blues kick off their 2024/25 Premiership campaign with a short trip across the road to rivals Dundee United on Sunday.

They go into the contest on the back of four straight wins with 18 goals scored.

The most recent was a 6-0 thumping of beleaguered Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

That game saw Docherty make four changes to his starting line-up with Trevor Carson coming in for his first appearance of the season and keeping a clean sheet.

In front of him, Luke Graham impressed on his full debut for the first team while Seb Palmer-Houlden also earned his first start since signing on loan from Bristol City.

He scored twice while Josh Mulligan also got a chance from the start and earned the Man of the Match award for his display in central midfield.

A selection headache indeed.

Docherty, though, is delighted to have tough decisions to make.

“It will be difficult to pick the team but that’s brilliant – that’s what you want as a manager,” he said.

“I’ve said from day one that I want my team to be competitive all the time and I want healthy competition within the squad.

“That’s what I’m getting.

“On Saturday, Josh Mulligan put in a really strong performance. Josh and the others like Fin Robertson, the pleasing thing for me is everyone in the squad is contributing.

“It’s not an individual player thing, it’s a collective effort.

“Trevor Carson came in and got a clean sheet.

“I’m pleased with the contribution from the whole squad.”

‘Hugely talented player’

Mulligan in particular terrorised the Inverness midfield and defence with his powerful running in the middle of the park.

After the game, the Dundee academy product said he hoped he’d done enough to earn a derby call this weekend.

And his manager was not hiding his delight at the performance from the Scotland U/21 man.

“Josh has probably been a victim of other players doing so well in front of him last season,” Docherty added.

“He’s a hugely talented player. He has such an ability to eliminate players with his strength and great feet.

“I was really pleased with Josh on Saturday, his performance level was excellent.

“As I say, the whole squad is contributing and that is very pleasing as manager.”