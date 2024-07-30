Ian Murray vows to help teenager Kai Montagu fulfil Raith Rovers potential after assessing first start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray vows to help teenager Kai Montagu fulfil Raith Rovers potential after assessing first start

The summer signing made his starting debut for the Stark's Park club against Hamilton Accies.

Raith Rovers youngster Kai Montagu.
Raith Rovers youngster Kai Montagu. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has vowed to ‘work’ with summer signing Kai Montagu to ensure the teenager fulfils his potential at Raith Rovers.

Montagu made his first start for the Stark’s Park side at the weekend in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup.

The 17-year-old has impressed so far in his cameos during pre-season, and in a previous cup appearance against Stirling Albion, and is tipped for a bright future.

However, Murray has candidly confessed the former St Mirren trainee, who was snapped up from East Kilbride, looked ‘a wee bit lost, at times’ during this starting debut.

It was a lacklustre and below-par display, generally, from Raith for much of the final group game, and Murray says Montagu was not helped by poor performances from team-mates round about him.

Kai Montagu in action for Raith Rovers.
Kai Montagu is highly rated by Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

But the Rovers boss is in no doubt the midfielder – who was substituted after 57 minutes – will take inspiration from his insight into the standards that will be required in the Championship this season.

“Kai is only 17 but he deserved to start,” Murray said of Montagu. “He’s had a really good pre-season and he’s a really good player.

“But we always knew, as a staff, that Saturday was going to be different for him to what it’s been previously – be that East Kilbride or other games he’s come on in here or in training.

“We were playing against a really competitive, physical side, who want to go and do well in the Championship.

“I thought he did some really good things in the game, really sharp.

Murray: ‘It’s another level up for him’

“And then there were bits in the game, particularly when we didn’t have the ball, where he looked a wee bit lost, at times.

“We have to work with Kai now and try to help him out.

“I said to the staff before the game that no matter what happened with him – good, bad or indifferent – it’s not going to define his career.

“He’s going to get opportunities and he’s going to get minutes, but it’s another level up for him.

“It’s another milestone he’s reached and we just try to help him along now.”

Raith Rovers' Kai Montagu shields the ball from a Hamilton Accies defender.
Raith Rovers’ Kai Montagu (centre) was well closed down by Hamilton Accies during his starting debut. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Having penned a two-year deal, it is expected that Montagu will stay with Raith for at least the opening half of the season, rather than being loaned out.

He is highly rated at Stark’s Park and Murray is keen to aid in the youngster’s development.

“We took him off,” added Murray, “because we knew that after an hour – even if he had had the game of his life – he was going to ‘blow up’, because he’s not used to the pace and the physicality.

“You could see the physicality but he’s 17, so we have to go and work with him.

“But he should be delighted to make his first start, against a Championship team, and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

More from Football

Tony Docherty encourages his side at Brechin's Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty relishing selection headache for Dundee derby as he talks up 'hugely talented'…
Jamie Doran is making a documentary on St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmaker Jamie Doran reveals it will be access all areas in 'warts…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
2
Jim Goodwin, pictured walking across the Tannadice pitch, has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande
Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will 'love' summer signing as Tannadice boss lays…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka: Sunderland and AIK setbacks have helped Swedish striker hit goal trail with…
Ross Docherty's time at United has been hampered by fitness set-backs
Ross Docherty sets derby target as Dundee United skipper reveals major off-the-field switch
Dundee fans salute their side at Tannadice.
Dundee derby on course for sell-out as remaining away tickets ready to go on…
7
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. keeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline closing in on new keeper signing as Pars get good news on defender's…