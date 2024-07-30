Ian Murray vows to help teenager Kai Montagu fulfil Raith Rovers potential after assessing first start

Ian Murray has vowed to ‘work’ with summer signing Kai Montagu to ensure the teenager fulfils his potential at Raith Rovers.

Montagu made his first start for the Stark’s Park side at the weekend in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup.

The 17-year-old has impressed so far in his cameos during pre-season, and in a previous cup appearance against Stirling Albion, and is tipped for a bright future.

However, Murray has candidly confessed the former St Mirren trainee, who was snapped up from East Kilbride, looked ‘a wee bit lost, at times’ during this starting debut.

It was a lacklustre and below-par display, generally, from Raith for much of the final group game, and Murray says Montagu was not helped by poor performances from team-mates round about him.

But the Rovers boss is in no doubt the midfielder – who was substituted after 57 minutes – will take inspiration from his insight into the standards that will be required in the Championship this season.

“Kai is only 17 but he deserved to start,” Murray said of Montagu. “He’s had a really good pre-season and he’s a really good player.

“But we always knew, as a staff, that Saturday was going to be different for him to what it’s been previously – be that East Kilbride or other games he’s come on in here or in training.

“We were playing against a really competitive, physical side, who want to go and do well in the Championship.

“I thought he did some really good things in the game, really sharp.

Murray: ‘It’s another level up for him’

“And then there were bits in the game, particularly when we didn’t have the ball, where he looked a wee bit lost, at times.

“We have to work with Kai now and try to help him out.

“I said to the staff before the game that no matter what happened with him – good, bad or indifferent – it’s not going to define his career.

“He’s going to get opportunities and he’s going to get minutes, but it’s another level up for him.

“It’s another milestone he’s reached and we just try to help him along now.”

Having penned a two-year deal, it is expected that Montagu will stay with Raith for at least the opening half of the season, rather than being loaned out.

He is highly rated at Stark’s Park and Murray is keen to aid in the youngster’s development.

“We took him off,” added Murray, “because we knew that after an hour – even if he had had the game of his life – he was going to ‘blow up’, because he’s not used to the pace and the physicality.

“You could see the physicality but he’s 17, so we have to go and work with him.

“But he should be delighted to make his first start, against a Championship team, and hopefully it’s the first of many.”