Home News Dundee

Former Dundee Post Office back on market for £500k as flats plans fail to materialise

The B-listed city centre building could be put to a variety of uses.

By Chloe Burrell
Former Dundee Post Office.
The former Dundee Post Office has been put back up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The former Dundee Post Office has been put back on the market after plans to convert the building into flats failed to materialise.

The B-listed building, which is located on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was put up for sale by Dundee High School in 2022.

Forester Hall Developments Ltd unveiled plans last year to transform the site into housing.

However, those proposals have not progressed and the building is back up for sale for £500,000.

Inside former Dundee Post Office.
Inside the building. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Inside former Dundee Post Office.
The three-storey building has an attic and basement. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Built in around 1898 and first used as Dundee’s General Post Office, the three-storey building became Circus and London nightclubs before being sold to Dundee High School in 2013.

The school had planned to transform the building into a £16 million centre for performing arts – but failed to raise the money so the plan was shelved in 2020.

It was then put up for sale.

The building is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which says the “substantial” site would be suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning permission.

