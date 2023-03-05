Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to convert a historic building in Dundee city centre into 90 flats have been revealed.

The former Dundee Post Office, which sits on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was put on the market by Dundee High School last year.

Now Forester Hall Developments Ltd – which has a registered address in Chesterfield – has unveiled early proposals to transform the site into housing.

The building dates from the 1890s and has three floors, an attic and a basement.

First used as Dundee’s main post office, the building had a stint as a nightclub under the names Circus and London before being sold to Dundee High School in 2013.

The school had planned to convert the building into a £16 million centre for performing and visual arts.

However, it was unable to raise funds for the project and in December 2020 the plans were shelved.

The former post office was then put on the market for £500,000 late last year.

It has not been confirmed whether the building was subsequently bought, however Forester Hall Developments has now put forward a pre-application notice for the building to be turned into flats.

The firm plans on holding two public consultation meetings before full plans are submitted to the city council.

These will provide members of the public with an early chance to view and have their say on the proposals.

Consultation events

Both will be held on the top floor of the India Buildings at 86 Bell Street, Dundee, DD1 1HN.

The first takes place between 1pm and 8pm on Friday March 17.

The second is from 9am to 3pm on Thursday March 30.

Dundee High School and Forester Hall Developments have been contacted for comment.