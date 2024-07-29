Dundee derby on course for sell-out as remaining away tickets ready to go on general sale

The 2024/25 Premiership opener between Dundee United and Dundee is on course for a sell-out.

Live on Sky Sports, the Dundee derby is ready to kick off the new Premiership campaign in front of a jam-packed Tannadice.

United fans wasted no time in getting their hands on tickets with the home end sold out in just 90 minutes.

Away tickets went on sale later with Dundee season-ticket holders snapping up 2,800 briefs.

However, teething problems with a newly-installed ticketing system delayed the remainder of tickets going on general sale by 24 hours.

The Dens Park club have now confirmed the remaining 500 tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday lunchtime.

They can only be bought online and not from the ticket office. They must, though, be picked up from the ticket office.

On Monday evening, Dundee posted on social media: “We can confirm that the remaining tickets for Dundee supporters for the derby on Sunday will go on general sale tomorrow, Tuesday 30th July, at 12 noon.

“The limited number of tickets are for the Jerry Kerr Stand and will go on sale online only from this link.

“It will be a maximum of two tickets per transaction and no tickets will be on sale inside the ticket office.

“Postal delivery will not be possible for general sale tickets purchased online and must be collected from the ticket office before 1pm on Saturday 3rd August.”

Those tickets are expected to go quickly and would see the first Dundee derby in over two years played in front of a sold-out Tannadice.