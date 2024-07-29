Dundee derby on course for sell-out as remaining away tickets ready to go on general sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee derby on course for sell-out as remaining away tickets ready to go on general sale

Dundee United fans sold out the home end at Tannadice in just 90 minutes - a few hundred remain for Dundee supporters.

By George Cran
Dundee fans salute their side at Tannadice.
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The 2024/25 Premiership opener between Dundee United and Dundee is on course for a sell-out.

Live on Sky Sports, the Dundee derby is ready to kick off the new Premiership campaign in front of a jam-packed Tannadice.

United fans wasted no time in getting their hands on tickets with the home end sold out in just 90 minutes.

Away tickets went on sale later with Dundee season-ticket holders snapping up 2,800 briefs.

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United fans snapped up home tickets for Sunday’s derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS

However, teething problems with a newly-installed ticketing system delayed the remainder of tickets going on general sale by 24 hours.

The Dens Park club have now confirmed the remaining 500 tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday lunchtime.

They can only be bought online and not from the ticket office. They must, though, be picked up from the ticket office.

On Monday evening, Dundee posted on social media: “We can confirm that the remaining tickets for Dundee supporters for the derby on Sunday will go on general sale tomorrow, Tuesday 30th July, at 12 noon.

Dundee players will make the short walk from Dens Park to Tannadice on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee players will make the short walk from Dens Park to Tannadice on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

“The limited number of tickets are for the Jerry Kerr Stand and will go on sale online only from this link.

“It will be a maximum of two tickets per transaction and no tickets will be on sale inside the ticket office.

“Postal delivery will not be possible for general sale tickets purchased online and must be collected from the ticket office before 1pm on Saturday 3rd August.”

Those tickets are expected to go quickly and would see the first Dundee derby in over two years played in front of a sold-out Tannadice.

