Josh Mulligan targets Dundee derby place after Man of the Match display in Inverness rout

The Premiership kicks off with a mouth-watering clash at Tannadice.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Josh Mulligan hopes his Man of the Match performance against Inverness will see him earn a derby call from manager Tony Docherty.

Dundee completed their Premier Sports Cup group campaign in imperious style at Brechin’s Glebe Park.

A 6-0 win over Caley Thistle completed four wins from four and a record-breaking group stage record of 18 goals scored.

Mulligan earned the Man of the Match award despite Simon Murray grabbing a hat-trick and Seb Palmer-Houlden notching a brace, such was his impact in the middle of the park.

Mulligan sees a first-half shot go wide. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“If I could shoot straight, I would have been on the scoresheet as well!” the Dundee academy graduate joked.

“I am disappointed I never got a goal but I am happy with my performance.

“I had a few shots in the first half and I definitely should have scored.

“When I am in that mindset just doing what I am good at, that’s when I am enjoying my football.”

Derby memories

Mulligan clearly enjoyed his afternoon in the Brechin sunshine on Saturday.

Now, he’s hoping to enjoy the short trip to face fierce rivals Dundee United at Tannadice this coming Sunday.

“That’s the one everybody wants to play in – there’s no doubt about that,” he added.

Josh Mulligan takes in the Dundee derby after a 2-2 draw at Tannadice. Image: SNS
“If I can get any sort of minutes, I would be delighted and hopefully we can get the win.

“I came on in the last one when Charlie [Adam] scored that great goal. I had a shot in that one which was close.

“It was great to get on in that game so I am looking forward to next week.

“The derbies are massive and I grew up watching them. I liked Gary Harkins and he was a great player. Some of the stuff he could do on the ball was frightening.

“You just want to be a part of that one day. Now I have got the chance to do it, I can’t wait.”

Conversation