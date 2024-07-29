Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues

"Is it right that a police officer spends eight hours sitting at a hospital with someone? No, it's not."

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By James Simpson

The new Tayside police chief says she wants to cut down the amount of time her officers spend dealing with mental health issues.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell has admitted Police Scotland needs to “get much better” in the way it deploys resources.

That includes reducing the hours officers spend dealing with mental health incidents that may be better suited to other agencies.

It comes after moves by other police forces in the UK to attend fewer mental health crisis calls.

Although Ch Supt Russell is not suggesting the force ignores such calls, she wants to ensure her officers can focus on crime.

‘The police are not the people to deal with that’

Speaking after taking up her role as Tayside’s first female divisional commander, she told The Courier: “Police Scotland deals with high levels of demand around concern for person calls and mental health.

“We will deal with people in crisis, in that real point of crisis.

“If there is an immediate threat to life or there is concern about weapons, of course, the police should be going.

“As an organisation, the bit we need to get much better at is saying once we’ve dealt with that threat – risk and harm – it’s for others, whoever that might be, to support that individual.

“Individuals that are quite clearly having challenges around their mental health – the police are not the people to deal with that.

“Across Tayside, we are really fortunate that we have great support services with the Neuk in Perth and Hope Point in Dundee.

“Our police control rooms also do fantastic work in providing support.”

Mental health campaigners Lesley Nicoll and daughter Kirsty Welsh outside Hope Point in Dundee, which recently marked its first birthday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “Is it right that a police officer spends eight hours sitting at a hospital with someone? No, it’s not.

“Is it right that someone has got a mental health issue and they come into custody? No, it’s not, because that’s not the place for them to be.

“If there is not a crime and they don’t meet a threshold to be detained under the Mental Health Act, it shouldn’t be us.

“Across Police Scotland, we will support people, we’ve got a responsibility to uphold human rights.

Tayside police chief sets out priorities

“But we need to be much better about saying, ‘This is now not a policing matter’.

“There are only issues the police can deal with – our partners can’t deal with a fatal road accident or a drugs warrant.

“We need to get into that space and that requires lots of work with our partners to get there.”

Ch Insp Russell has also set out her priorities for her years ahead in office.

She said: “There are a number of things I want to focus on.

Ch Insp Russell has set out her priorities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“More specifically, a reduction in violence, dealing with drugs across Tayside and violence against women and girls.

“We also know the impact of acquisitive crimes (house and car break-ins) on our communities.

“While our staff continue to do a really hard job day in and day out, there needs to be a focus on wider staff and officer wellbeing.

“There is lots to do but I know we have the phenomenal staff to serve Tayside.”

