Dundee hat-trick hero Curtis Main vows Simon Murray strike partnership will be a ‘nightmare for defenders’

Teaming up with Simon Murray will bring nightmares for Premiership defenders insists Dundee striker Curtis Main.

Murray is yet to make his debut as a permanent member of the Dark Blues squad since joining Tony Docherty’s squad last week.

Despite the club’s big summer signing who netted 23 goals for Ross County last season remaining on the bench throughout Dundee’s opening match of the season, Main & Co. rattled in seven at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Goals are already flowing for Main and the Dark Blues with the big striker knocking in a hat-trick – his first goals since signing in January.

But he can’t wait to team up with the Dundonian in dark blue.

‘Nightmare for defenders’

“Over the course of our careers, you can see what we can both offer and I think we would be a nightmare for opposition defenders,” Main said.

“He will be a great complement to what we already have.

“There’s a little bit of differences in our styles of play so it is all positive.”

At Bonnyrigg, Main teamed up with Scott Tiffoney to devastating effect.

There is also the summer addition of Seb Palmer-Houlden to bring extra competition for places.

“Competition breeds quality because you have to be on your toes,” Main added.

“There have been many times in my career where I have been sharing a dressing-room with quality players and the opposition can’t handle it.

“When you look around and see there are two or three players ready to play in every position, it’s just something that comes with the territory.

“Simon coming in will be a big boost to everyone around the place.”

Cup target

Main is targeting more goals in Tuesday’s trip to Arbroath as Dundee aim to build on the impressive opening day victory.

A win would move the Dark Blues one step closer to the knockout rounds – a stage the club failed to reach at the start of last season.

Main revealed Docherty’s desire to go far in cup competitions after failing at the first hurdle in both League Cup and Scottish Cup last term.

“Last season was a real message that this cup competition needs to be taken seriously because sometimes it can catch sides cold,” the striker added.

“I have experienced it myself at my previous clubs.

“It was drummed into us that we need to be ready for this game from the manager. If you are not ready you would have a problem.

“But we gave an excellent account of ourselves.

“It’s early days. We had a strong season last season, but cup competitions are something that we are definitely looking to improve in.

“Last season we were out early doors in this competition.

“We need to step up and improve that.”

‘Definitely my goal’

One thing that has certainly improved is Main’s goal tally.

The former Motherwell and St Mirren man failed to net in his first 15 appearances for the club last season. The majority of those were substitute appearances.

Three goals in 16 reads better. However, three goals in five starts now is certainly a whole lot different.

“To get off the mark in the first game of the season with three goals was amazing for me,” he added.

“I’ve never scored a hat-trick in my first game of the season before.

“The first one has taken one or two deflections and I have managed to nick a toe on it before it went over the line.

“It was definitely my goal.

“The second and third goals were good goals but I can’t remember them!

“The team performance was exactly what was needed. The first game in the group stages of the League Cup can be tricky sometimes but I thought we all applied ourselves brilliantly.

“It was never in doubt.”