Dundee hat-trick hero Curtis Main vows Simon Murray strike partnership will be a ‘nightmare for defenders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hat-trick hero Curtis Main vows Simon Murray strike partnership will be a ‘nightmare for defenders’

The Dark Blues frontman reveals cup desire at Dens Park this season.

Curtis Main bagged a hat-trick for Dundee at Bonnyrigg on Saturday. Image: SNS
Curtis Main bagged a hat-trick for Dundee at Bonnyrigg on Saturday. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Teaming up with Simon Murray will bring nightmares for Premiership defenders insists Dundee striker Curtis Main.

Murray is yet to make his debut as a permanent member of the Dark Blues squad since joining Tony Docherty’s squad last week.

Despite the club’s big summer signing who netted 23 goals for Ross County last season remaining on the bench throughout Dundee’s opening match of the season, Main & Co. rattled in seven at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Goals are already flowing for Main and the Dark Blues with the big striker knocking in a hat-trick – his first goals since signing in January.

But he can’t wait to team up with the Dundonian in dark blue.

‘Nightmare for defenders’

“Over the course of our careers, you can see what we can both offer and I think we would be a nightmare for opposition defenders,” Main said.

Simon Murray is yet to get a run-out since signing for Dundee earlier this month. Image: SNS
Simon Murray is yet to get a run-out since signing for Dundee earlier this month. Image: SNS

“He will be a great complement to what we already have.

“There’s a little bit of differences in our styles of play so it is all positive.”

At Bonnyrigg, Main teamed up with Scott Tiffoney to devastating effect.

There is also the summer addition of Seb Palmer-Houlden to bring extra competition for places.

“Competition breeds quality because you have to be on your toes,” Main added.

Curtis Main's opening goal. Image: SNS
Curtis Main’s first goal for Dundee as he opened the scoring at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

“There have been many times in my career where I have been sharing a dressing-room with quality players and the opposition can’t handle it.

“When you look around and see there are two or three players ready to play in every position, it’s just something that comes with the territory.

“Simon coming in will be a big boost to everyone around the place.”

Cup target

Main is targeting more goals in Tuesday’s trip to Arbroath as Dundee aim to build on the impressive opening day victory.

A win would move the Dark Blues one step closer to the knockout rounds – a stage the club failed to reach at the start of last season.

Main revealed Docherty’s desire to go far in cup competitions after failing at the first hurdle in both League Cup and Scottish Cup last term.

“Last season was a real message that this cup competition needs to be taken seriously because sometimes it can catch sides cold,” the striker added.

Curtis Main was the hat-trick hero. Image: SNS
Curtis Main was the hat-trick hero. Image: SNS

“I have experienced it myself at my previous clubs.

“It was drummed into us that we need to be ready for this game from the manager. If you are not ready you would have a problem.

“But we gave an excellent account of ourselves.

“It’s early days. We had a strong season last season, but cup competitions are something that we are definitely looking to improve in.

“Last season we were out early doors in this competition.

“We need to step up and improve that.”

‘Definitely my goal’

One thing that has certainly improved is Main’s goal tally.

The former Motherwell and St Mirren man failed to net in his first 15 appearances for the club last season. The majority of those were substitute appearances.

Three goals in 16 reads better. However, three goals in five starts now is certainly a whole lot different.

Main's third of the afternoon at Bonnyrigg. Image: SNS
Curtis Main’s third of the afternoon at Bonnyrigg. Image: SNS

“To get off the mark in the first game of the season with three goals was amazing for me,” he added.

“I’ve never scored a hat-trick in my first game of the season before.

“The first one has taken one or two deflections and I have managed to nick a toe on it before it went over the line.

“It was definitely my goal.

“The second and third goals were good goals but I can’t remember them!

“The team performance was exactly what was needed. The first game in the group stages of the League Cup can be tricky sometimes but I thought we all applied ourselves brilliantly.

“It was never in doubt.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Bonnyrigg rout - who was the unheralded star and…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'relentless' Dundee as he admits Bonnyrigg Rose victory could have been…
3
Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played once more as a trialist. Image: SNS
Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin
Simon Murray is delighted to be representing his boyhood club. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray explains 'family difficulties' eased by Dundee switch as star hails 'second to…
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Dundee confirm Zak Rudden departure - with Championship side set to snap up striker
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson opens up on injury woes as he targets first-team…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is free agent after leaving Forest Green Rovers
2
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee suffer blow as Clark Robertson ruled out for start of league season
2
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Ethan Bristow Dundee deal OFF as Tony Docherty talks 'top target' Simon Murray and…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals why he left Simon Murray on bench in Dunfermline…

Conversation