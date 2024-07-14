4 Dundee talking points from Bonnyrigg rout – who was the unheralded star and which 50-year record was broken?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Bonnyrigg rout – who was the unheralded star and which 50-year record was broken?

The Dark Blues kicked off the campaign with a hat-trick for Curtis Main and a 7-1 thrashing of the League Two outfit.

Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s 7-1 victory at Bonnyrigg Rose was the club’s best opening-day result in over 50 years.

Not since an 8-2 win over East Stirling in 1972 have the Dark Blues kicked off a season in such style.

From the opening seconds at New Dundas Park, the Dee were in full control of the Premier Sports Cup contest.

Fin Robertson rattled the bar inside 20 seconds and it could easily have been 4-0 to the visitors before they finally opened the scoring on 12 minutes.

Lyall Cameron makes it 6-0. Image: SNS
This was as one-sided an affair as you could wish to see and could easily have been double figures.

They had to settle for a magnificent seven, though, as travelling Dees enjoyed what they saw on a dreich day in Midlothian.

Firsts

There was a debut for new signing Ethan Ingram from the start with the former West Brom man playing well in his 45 minute run-out.

The big first, however, was Curtis Main’s.

The striker has had a slow start to life at Dens Park with three disallowed goals as close as he came last season to breaking his duck in dark blue.

Curtis Main was the hat-trick hero. Image: SNS
His first goal opened the floodgates at Bonnyrigg. A crucial moment for any striker to get the goals going in the first match of the season.

There is a bit of doubt whether it was his strike or not – the referee had it down as an own goal but it is Main’s goal.

The big striker showed what he can offer Dundee after a full pre-season behind him.

Too strong for the League Two side and with the scoring touch that has alluded him so far since joining the club in January.

Main’s second goal finished off a brilliant team goal after his clever flick set the move going while his third was a well-placed header to make it 7-1.

Ryan Astley netted his first Dundee goal. Image: SNS
Confidence is vital for any striker – kicking off the season with three goals can only boost that.

There was also a first Dundee goal for defender Ryan Astley. He’s also had a bit of a slow start since joining the club but looks very assured in the backline in the early stages of this season.

And a competitive first-team debut for young forward Jamie Richardson as well capped a fine day for the Dee.

Scott Tiffoney

Main grabbed the headlines, Lyall Cameron was superb as well and Luke McCowan put in his usual high-level performance.

One man who didn’t get much of a mention, however, was Scott Tiffoney.

Scott Tiffoney terrorised the Bonnyrigg backline. Image: SNS
The Bonnyrigg backline just could not handle the former Partick Thistle man.

Too fast, too strong, too tricky – that he didn’t get on the scoresheet was the only thing missing.

His display continues what has been a very impressive pre-season.

A big season beckons for Tiffoney.

Last season

Both campaigns under Tony Docherty have seen Dundee kick off the season at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup.

A year ago a Zak Rudden goal just about edged the Dark Blues past the Rosey Posey.

Since then, big changes.

Not least for Rudden who scored on his debut for Queen’s Park as his old team were running riot at New Dundas Park.

Zak Rudden scores for Dundee at Bonnyrigg Rose.
Only four players started both games – Jon McCracken, Cameron, McCowan and Tiffoney.

That quartet are key men for Docherty.

Crucially, too, another lesson appears to have been learned.

Last time, Dundee missed out on qualification from the group stage for two reasons.

One was losing at Airdrieonians after missing a penalty and then conceding a questionable one late on.

The other was not scoring enough goals – in the end they were knocked out by just one goal.

With seven in the first game, that’s not going to be a problem this time.

Charlie Reilly

Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly can’t catch a break.

Last season was a nightmare with injury after injury after injury. Eleven in total he counted across the campaign.

In pre-season he was looking good and stood out in the midweek win at Dunfermline.

However, an innocuous-looking pass from the right flank saw him clutch his hamstring.

And understandably he was absolutely gutted getting treatment for yet another muscle injury.

You can’t help but feel for him. Let’s hope it doesn’t keep him out for long.

The only blot on a thoroughly impressive opening day for Dundee.

