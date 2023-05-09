JIM SPENCE: SNP juryless rape trials plan is another ill-considered move under the guise of protecting women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: SNP juryless rape trials plan is another ill-considered move under the guise of protecting women

As lawyers across Scotland vow to boycott SNP plans for juryless rape trials, Jim Spence sees further evidence of a party in crisis.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf pointing at the camera.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has defended the plan to introduce juryless trials for rape cases. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Jim Spence

The SNP are uniting the nation but not in the way they once hoped.

Facing increasing opposition on a host of fronts, the latest challenge to their increasingly autocratic and embattled rule comes from one of the most ancient pillars of the Scottish establishment; lawyers.

The Aberdeen Bar Association has joined those of Edinburgh and Glasgow in boycotting plans for a pilot scheme of juryless rape trials.

Stuart Murray, vice president of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association, said on Tuesday that associations in Dundee, Airdrie, Falkirk and Paisley had also joined the backlash.

Lawyers have called the proposals “a danger” and charged the Scottish Government with “political meddling”.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "The crime of rape is a grave and heinous one... But the way to increase the rate of successful prosecution isn’t by denying those accused of it a hearing before their peers."

The plans emerged recently under proposals for a new Justice Reform Bill, along with moves to end the not proven verdict.

It’s ironic that our own Scottish government, which constantly berates Westminster for interfering in our affairs, is the one undermining our centuries-old legal traditions.

Legal profession opposes juryless rape trials

One former senior judge Lord Uist called the plans for juryless rape trials “constitutionally repugnant“.

He says ministers are “treating the courts as forensic laboratories in which to experiment with their policies”.

Meantime the President of the Aberdeen Bar Ian Woodward-Nutt says the proposals are an attempt to “engineer” higher conviction rates in rape cases.

He says: “It is essential to understand that in many rape cases it is hard for the prosecution to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt.”

The crime of rape is a grave and heinous one. And wanting to ensure those guilty of it are convicted is entirely laudable.

But the way to increase the rate of successful prosecution isn’t by denying those accused of it a hearing before their peers.

By the nature of the jury system its members are drawn from a wide variety of social backgrounds. They will collectively have a much wider experience of life and all its grim vagaries than many judges.

And the irony cannot be lost on folk that the SNP is proposing this ill-thought out move under the guise of better protection for women.

This, after all, is the party that tried to place a transgender rapist, who was found guilty of raping two women while he identified as a man, in a women’s prison.

transgender rapist Isla Bryson walking to court in pink anorak with pink suitcase and umbrella
Trans rapist Isla Bryson.

In that case, its cavalier actions were only halted when the court of public opinion forced it to back down.

Are juryless rape trials another nail in the SNP’s coffin?

The juryless rape trials issue is symptomatic of a party in crisis and out of touch.

Senior figures are under police investigation, while opponents claim areas such as health, education, and the island ferries, among other things, are being run appallingly.

Instead of actual achievement, accomplishment, and attainment we have had blether, bombast and boast from those in power at Holyrood, while the contingent in Westminster have achieved very little.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison walk through a corridor at the Scottish Parliament.
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A lack of maturity, wisdom, and inability to accommodate alternative views has damaged the standing of the Scottish Parliament; and fatally wounded any imminent hopes of independence.

Surely many of the folk, who were once persuaded that an independent country might be worth striving for, did not embark on that journey aiming for a future where the aim was to be just slightly less venal or incompetent than elsewhere.

Instead of building a New Caledonian Jerusalem, Scottish politics under the SNP has descended into a bitter cesspit, where compromise and mature debate is an alien concept.

Ill-thought out proposals, such as scrapping a jury system which has stood the test of time, are just further evidence of a party and a government bereft of energy and any real intellectual capability or rigour.

The game is up for them.

Ineptitude and duplicity can only be masked for so long.

With polls pointing to a big Labour victory at the next general election, many SNP MPs could be swept away.

If that happens then the next election at Holyrood may see them suffer a similar fate.

And if that comes to pass they will only have themselves to blame.

