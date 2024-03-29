Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after ‘dangerous’ run through rural Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after ‘dangerous’ run through rural Perthshire

Sol Heary was spotted speeding down the A85, west of Perth, while performing a series of reckless manoeuvres.

By Jamie Buchan
Sol Heary appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Sol Heary appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Police investigating dangerous driving on a busy road near Perth uncovered a car containing hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis.

Sol Heary was spotted speeding down the A85, west of Perth, while performing a series of reckless manoeuvres.

Police were unable to catch up with the 21-year-old’s fast-moving motor but later found it parked in the city.

Officers forced their way into the vehicle after detecting an overpowering smell of drugs from inside.

Heary, of Lennox Gardens, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of dangerous driving and cannabis possession on September 19 2022.

Forced entry

The court heard Heary was seen driving too fast for road conditions on the A85 Methven to Perth, between Easter Powside and Crieff Road.

He undertook and overtook other road users when it was unsafe, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said.

Concerned residents alerted police, who followed the car until it vanished out of sight.

“The vehicle was later traced by officers in Tulloch Road,” Mr Hamilton said.

Sol Heary was investigated for dangerous driving on the A85 Methven to Perth road. Image: Google

“It was secured and in on-street parking.

“There was no one in the vehicle but there was a strong smell of cannabis.

“It was recovered by police and due to the smell, the vehicle was searched in terms of section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Mr Hamilton said: “Entry to the vehicle was forced.

“In total, there were three bags of cannabis weighing 6g, 8g and 11g.

“Police also found loose cannabis weighing 6g.

“The substances were tested and the total value was confirmed at £310.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was later identified by a review of CCTV.”

Interim driving ban

A lawyer told the court: “Mr Heary accepts that his behaviour that day was unacceptable.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Heary: “Because of the nature of these charges, I am not prepared to deal with this matter today.

“I’m going to ask for a social worker report which could open up a number of possible interventions, should they be necessary.

“You will be disqualified from driving from today, and the length of the period of disqualification will be determined on the next occasion.”

Heary was told to return to court for sentencing on May 1.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Nightmare' attacker and boozy birthday regrets
Sex offender Brian Clark being led from court in 2015. He has been jailed again.
Remorseless Tayside sex offender jailed again for having abuse material
blogger breached Salmond rules
Fife predator jailed and placed on Register for life after rapes
The stalker appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Stalker plagued ex-partner for months after he fled capital
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Kinross police chase Picture shows; Connor Campbell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 25/03/2024
Illegal driver led police on chase in Kinross housing estate
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man threatened to shoot police after knife find at city multi
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram.
Self-confessed Fife 'creep' abused girl, 7, when already banned from child contact
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Spitting beggar and bus stop creep
Aaron Bradford was tied to images of drugs and cash on the EncroChat platform. Image: Crown Office/ Facebook.
Dundee joiner involved in 'serious organised crime' jailed for 8 years