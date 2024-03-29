Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after ‘dangerous’ run through rural Perthshire

Police investigating dangerous driving on a busy road near Perth uncovered a car containing hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis.

Sol Heary was spotted speeding down the A85, west of Perth, while performing a series of reckless manoeuvres.

Police were unable to catch up with the 21-year-old’s fast-moving motor but later found it parked in the city.

Officers forced their way into the vehicle after detecting an overpowering smell of drugs from inside.

Heary, of Lennox Gardens, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of dangerous driving and cannabis possession on September 19 2022.

Forced entry

The court heard Heary was seen driving too fast for road conditions on the A85 Methven to Perth, between Easter Powside and Crieff Road.

He undertook and overtook other road users when it was unsafe, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said.

Concerned residents alerted police, who followed the car until it vanished out of sight.

“The vehicle was later traced by officers in Tulloch Road,” Mr Hamilton said.

“It was secured and in on-street parking.

“There was no one in the vehicle but there was a strong smell of cannabis.

“It was recovered by police and due to the smell, the vehicle was searched in terms of section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Mr Hamilton said: “Entry to the vehicle was forced.

“In total, there were three bags of cannabis weighing 6g, 8g and 11g.

“Police also found loose cannabis weighing 6g.

“The substances were tested and the total value was confirmed at £310.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was later identified by a review of CCTV.”

Interim driving ban

A lawyer told the court: “Mr Heary accepts that his behaviour that day was unacceptable.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Heary: “Because of the nature of these charges, I am not prepared to deal with this matter today.

“I’m going to ask for a social worker report which could open up a number of possible interventions, should they be necessary.

“You will be disqualified from driving from today, and the length of the period of disqualification will be determined on the next occasion.”

Heary was told to return to court for sentencing on May 1.

