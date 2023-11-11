Dundee 4-0 St Mirren: Amadou Bakayoko at double as dominant Dee dismantle Buddies

Dundee secured their most emphatic win of the season so far as they swept St Mirren aside at Dens.

The Dark Blues’ victory came courtesy of an Amadou Bakayoko double with Zak Rudden netting from the penalty spot and sub Zach Robinson scoring a fourth late on.

The win moved Dundee up to fifth in the Premiership table, just two points behind the Buddies in third.

The hosts had a gilt-edged opportunity to open the scoring in the second minute when Rudden robbed St Mirren defender Richard Taylor but with just keeper Zach Hemming to beat, the striker smacked his shot off the post.

However, the Dark Blues had another chance in the 16th minute – and this time, they took it.

Owen Beck swung a corner in from the left with the ball only being cleared as far as Bakayoko who clinically drilled a low shot past Hemming and into the back of the net.

The Dark Blues doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Another Beck corner was headed on by Antonio Portales with the ball hitting Marcus Fraser’s arm and referee Matthew MacDermid had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Rudden stepped up to take responsibility and hit an empathic penalty into the back of the net, sending Hemming the wrong way.

The Dark Blues scored their third of the afternoon in the 57th minute.

Rudden broke down the right and hit a fierce shot that was saved by the diving Hemming but Bakayoko was on hand to gleefully slot home the rebound.

Dundee’s fourth came in the 85th minute with McCowan breaking forward before laying off a pass to sub Robinson who shot past Hemming.