Dundee ‘know goals are coming’ for striker Zach Robinson as he bids to break Premiership duck

Stuart Taylor insists Zach Robinson will make his mark in the Premiership sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old striker hit the back of the net 13 times for Dundee last season while on loan from AFC Wimbledon, helping the Dark Blues win promotion.

Robinson was farmed out once more to Dundee during the summer but has endured a frustrating start to this campaign so far with the front man yet to open his account in the Premiership.

However, Dens assistant boss Taylor is confident that goal drought will end soon – hopefully against St Mirren at home tomorrow.

The 48-year-old said: “Strikers will always put that pressure on themselves about scoring goals, defenders will always put the pressure on about clean sheets.

“But it is what you do outwith that as well, chipping in with assists, the dirty side of the game like pressing, doing stuff off the ball.

“And Zach has been brilliant. He has been played just off the centre-forward position and he does it really well.

“We have no issues with him at all. We know his goals will come – it is not a problem.

“He bangs in goals all the time every day in training.

“One thing about him as well is his work ethic is fantastic and he always gets himself into a position to go and score.

“So we know goals are coming – there is no pressure from us whatsoever as we know they will be there soon.”

‘Drip-feeding’

Taylor was just one of the many new arrivals at Dens during the summer.

There has been a big turnaround in playing personnel, illustrated by the fact that just two of the team who started the final game which clinched promotion against Queen’s Park last season – Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan – kicked off against Livingston on Sunday.

However, Taylor insisted he and boss Tony Docherty have done all they can to ensure the team quickly gels.

Taylor said: “There are a lot of new players who have come together.

“I think as players have come in, we have been drip feeding messages and making sure everybody knows what type of club and team we are, how we are going to go about our work.

“The lads have been brilliant, really receptive and taking everything on board giving 100%.

“That’s all you can ask for – every player, every member of staff, just give 100% and there is certainly that mentality at this football club.”