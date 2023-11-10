Dundee ‘know goals are coming’ for striker Zach Robinson as he bids to break Premiership duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘know goals are coming’ for striker Zach Robinson as he bids to break Premiership duck

Dens Park No 2 Stuart Taylor backing striker to get back among the goals sooner rather than later.

By Neil Robertson
Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson celebrates scoring against Inverness. Image: SNS

Stuart Taylor insists Zach Robinson will make his mark in the Premiership sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old striker hit the back of the net 13 times for Dundee last season while on loan from AFC Wimbledon, helping the Dark Blues win promotion.

Robinson was farmed out once more to Dundee during the summer but has endured a frustrating start to this campaign so far with the front man yet to open his account in the Premiership.

However, Dens assistant boss Taylor is confident that goal drought will end soon – hopefully against St Mirren at home tomorrow.

The 48-year-old said: “Strikers will always put that pressure on themselves about scoring goals, defenders will always put the pressure on about clean sheets.

Zach Robinson returned to action for Dundee against Livingston on Sunday. Image: SNS

“But it is what you do outwith that as well, chipping in with assists, the dirty side of the game like pressing, doing stuff off the ball.

“And Zach has been brilliant. He has been played just off the centre-forward position and he does it really well.

“We have no issues with him at all. We know his goals will come – it is not a problem.

“He bangs in goals all the time every day in training.

“One thing about him as well is his work ethic is fantastic and he always gets himself into a position to go and score.

“So we know goals are coming – there is no pressure from us whatsoever as we know they will be there soon.”

‘Drip-feeding’

Taylor was just one of the many new arrivals at Dens during the summer.

There has been a big turnaround in playing personnel, illustrated by the fact that just two of the team who started the final game which clinched promotion against Queen’s Park last season – Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan – kicked off against Livingston on Sunday.

Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

However, Taylor insisted he and boss Tony Docherty have done all they can to ensure the team quickly gels.

Taylor said: “There are a lot of new players who have come together.

“I think as players have come in, we have been drip feeding messages and making sure everybody knows what type of club and team we are, how we are going to go about our work.

“The lads have been brilliant, really receptive and taking everything on board giving 100%.

“That’s all you can ask for – every player, every member of staff, just give 100% and there is certainly that mentality at this football club.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defenders Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly will be on international duty once more. Images: SNS
Dundee duo Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly called up for U/21 duty as Dens…
Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
Dundee No 2 reveals stars' St Mirren motivation set by 'fantastic' Tony Docherty
Craig Wighton scores his history-making goal against Raith in 2013. Image: David Young.
Craig Wighton: When 'Doon Derby' hero made history as Dundee's youngest goalscorer
Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
What is behind Dundee's Premiership rise and how does Trevor Carson rate among top…
Malachi Boateng and Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals key lesson from Livi success as he outlines Malachi…
Dundee defeated Hearts at Dens earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee's postponed trip to Hearts rescheduled for midweek clash
Martin Boyle asked for advice from a team-mate with Hibs links before making the move to Easter Road. Image: SNS
How Martin Boyle had to be persuaded to leave Dundee for Hibs - in…
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
Luke McCowan walks off after defeating Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan lifts lid on free-kick training rivalry after super Livi strike
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham shines as Scotland kick off Victory Shield

Conversation