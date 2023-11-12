Dundee boss reveals target designed to keep stars’ feet on ground after St Mirren high

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is refusing to get carried away, despite the thumping Premiership win over St Mirren at Dens.

The Dark Blues battered the Buddies thanks to an Amadou Bakayoko double with Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson also on the score sheet.

The emphatic win moved Dundee up to fifth in the table, just two points behind third top St Mirren.

However, Docherty insists everyone at Dens will be keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.

The 52-year-old said: “I thought it was an overall fantastic team performance. It doesn’t surprise me, we’ve bee n showing levels of real quality.

“We picked them off and the real pleasing aspect for me is that teams are always going on about us scoring from set plays. But we scored two goals from open play. To get all your strikers on the score sheet and to get a clean sheet is particularly pleasing.

“I would like to praise the front two more for their work ethic, they worked so hard for the team in terms of closing down space, there’s a defensive structure behind them.

“On top of the quality in terms of the finishing was outstanding. It was a team performance, our midfield, defence and goalkeeper it was testament to them that we kept the clean sheet and scored four goals.”

‘It’s always about improvement’

Docherty added: “St Mirren are a great side, they’ve had a fantastic season up to now. We are coming into this knowing we would have to get the balance right in terms of defending and attacking.

“It’s three points, we’ve maybe red-dressed the balance in terms of goal difference. I think that’s us minus one now. One of the ambitions of the team this season was to have a positive goal difference.

“We are getting closer to that. I am really pleased for the players and credit to them because they put in a massive amount of work and they got their reward for it.

“As a squad and as a staff we will never get carried away. It’s always about your next game and it’s always about improvement.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, it’s just one game and we’ll take the three points and look forward to another game here at home to Hibs.”