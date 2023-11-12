Dundee boss reveals target designed to keep stars’ feet on ground after St Mirren high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss reveals target designed to keep stars’ feet on ground after St Mirren high

Tony Docherty is focused on constant improvement at Dens Park.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee Manager Tony Docherty celebrates at full-time of his side's 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is refusing to get carried away, despite the thumping Premiership win over St Mirren at Dens.

The Dark Blues battered the Buddies thanks to an Amadou Bakayoko double with Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson also on the score sheet.

The emphatic win moved Dundee up to fifth in the table, just two points behind third top St Mirren.

However, Docherty insists everyone at Dens will be keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.

Tony Docherty hails Dundee goal-scorer Zak Rudden as he is substituted against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The 52-year-old said: “I thought it was an overall fantastic team performance. It doesn’t surprise me, we’ve bee n showing levels of real quality.

“We picked them off and the real pleasing aspect for me is that teams are always going on about us scoring from set plays. But we scored two goals from open play. To get all your strikers on the score sheet and to get a clean sheet is particularly pleasing.

“I would like to praise the front two more for their work ethic, they worked so hard for the team in terms of closing down space, there’s a defensive structure behind them.

“On top of the quality in terms of the finishing was outstanding. It was a team performance, our midfield, defence and goalkeeper it was testament to them that we kept the clean sheet and scored four goals.”

‘It’s always about improvement’

Docherty added: “St Mirren are a great side, they’ve had a fantastic season up to now. We are coming into this knowing we would have to get the balance right in terms of defending and attacking.

“It’s three points, we’ve maybe red-dressed the balance in terms of goal difference. I think that’s us minus one now. One of the ambitions of the team this season was to have a positive goal difference.

“We are getting closer to that. I am really pleased for the players and credit to them because they put in a massive amount of work and they got their reward for it.

“As a squad and as a staff we will never get carried away. It’s always about your next game and it’s always about improvement.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, it’s just one game and we’ll take the three points and look forward to another game here at home to Hibs.”

Conversation